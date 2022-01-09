the figures and the formula of the transfer, the club is still working to find an agreement

After buying Maitland-Niles, GM Tiago Pinto can focus on Sergio Oliveira. Roma has set up negotiations with Port on the basis of the onerous loan (1.2 million euros) with the right of redemption set at 15 million euros. Second The messenger, the deal is in the details.

According to what is reported by the Corriere dello Sport, the negotiation to bring Sergio Oliveira in the yellow and red it is practically closed and even Porto’s yes would be expected today, given that the midfielder has long since decided to marry the Roma project Mourinho. There are still some details to settle with Porto, but the choice now seems to have been made.

Here comes the denial of the market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who on his profile Instagram has published updates on the negotiation between Rome and Porto. His words: “Situation Sergio Oliveira – Rome: continuous contacts with Porto to find the definitive agreement, which in any case will not arrive before Monday. At the weekend we are working to file the figures of the operation, but confidence in the closure increases, and at the beginning of next week the green light could therefore arrive for the transfer of the Portuguese midfielder to the Giallorossi “. According to Di Marzio, therefore, the deal will not be released until next Monday.