the figures and the formula with Manchester United

ROME- Tiago Pinto knows exactly what the Rome , where the team needs to be reinforced , which are the players to give up on market of January. He talks about it every day with Mourinho , with whom he shares hopes and concerns. The general manager works constantly to prepare the market to come, without stopping, knowing what are the needs of the technician and the availability of the company. In January the Special One will be satisfied, even if it will not be a market easy, with many operations carried out between zero parameters and players close to the junction. It will be like this for everyone, therefore also for the Rome which in the summer was among the companies that spent the most.

The two needs of Rome

There Rome has two needs: the quarterback right and the midfielder physically strong center. And for those roles he has two priority: Dalot And Zakaria. The first Mourinho he knows him well, for him the transfer on loan is a viable hypothesis, considering that in Manchester United ended up on the bench, with only 226 minutes played in five Premier and Champions League appearances. But Dalot continues to have the confidence of the coach in the Portuguese national team. Mourinho he made his debut at the age of 19 in Manchester, last year he was on loan at Milan, it can be useful because he has shown that he can also play on the left. In that role the alternative remains Pedersen del Feyenoord, while it seems very difficult for the negotiations with Sampdoria to take off for Bereszynski. Ferrero’s request was very high, even assuming the inclusion of some young people on loan in the operation. Dalot has already given availability to transfer in the Giallorossi, the two clubs are working to find an agreement on the basis of a loan with the right of redemption of 15 million. The full-back at Roma would find again Rui Patricio, teammate of the National team, e Mourinho, the coach who has it launched, as well as another Portuguese, Tiago Pinto. In the role of right back Reynolds has shown that he needs to gain experience to be able to play in a team of the level of Roma. The general manager spoke to his agent ea January a solution will be studied to send him to play on loan, so as not to devalue him, considering that just ten months ago Roma paid him seven million euros.

