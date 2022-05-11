The figures around the signing of Haaland with Manchester City

With a figure of more than 30 million dollars per year, Erling Haaland became a new player for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester City would have disbursed 75 million euros to acquire the services of Erling Halandaccording to the latest reports that came out of the German press about the termination clause that the Norwegian had with the Borussia Dortmundin addition to the fact that the attacker will have a salary of 30.4 million euros per year.

According bildhalf German, the last termination clause that Haland had with him Borussia Dortmund was 75 million euros, a figure that would have been disbursed by the Manchester City to close the hiring of the Norwegian. On the other hand, The Athletican American medium, leaked that the new salary of Haland it will be 30.4 million euros a year, with which he will receive 585 thousand euros a week.

Just last April, Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the Borussia Dortmund, explained that Haland had a termination clause, which had protected them from a possible departure of the striker to Man Utd.

“First of all, we have to know that we need a new Erling Haland. In the end, the truth is that we gave him a termination clause. Otherwise he would have gone to Manchester United. He has a decision to make that will come eventually. The important thing is that we move on. A team always wins more than a player, ”said the manager in an interview for 7:09 p.m. – the black and yellow talk.

Erling Haaland leaves Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester City. Getty Images

Finally, this Tuesday, May 10, the Manchester City announced that he reached an agreement in principle to be able to sign Halandwho, in the absence of details, will be a player of the English team from next July 2.

“The Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with the Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the striker Erling Haland to the Club on July 1, 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalizing the terms with the player,” the ‘Citizens’ reported on their social networks.

Halandwho is valued at Transfermarkt for 150 million euros, reached the Borussia Dortmund, a team with which he has played 88 games so far, in which he has collaborated with 85 goals and 23 assists.