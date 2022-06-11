The figures of Achraf Hakimi’s first season at PSG – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

Last summer the PSG had decided to hit hard on the transfer market by recruiting the right side of Inter Milan, Ashraf Hakimi. Bought for a sum of around €60m, the 23-year-old player had great adventures in Bundesliga (Borussia Dortmund) and in Serie A (Inter Milano). After the failures Thomas Miller and Alessandro Florenzithe Parisian board bet on the strong potential of the Moroccan international.

One of the most used players this season

After promising beginnings, Ashraf Hakimi had a period of less well. But the old real Madrid nevertheless released an honorable 2021-2022 financial year for its first season at PSG. In total, he will have played 41 matches, including 32 in League 18 in Champions League and 1 to Champions Trophyas reported by PSG through his website. Behind Kylian Mbappe (3.908), Marquinhos (3.582) and Presnel Kimpembe (3.545), Ashraf Hakimi was one of the most used players of the season by Mauricio Pochettino with a total of 3,293 minutes. Faced with weak competition for his position (Colin Dagba and Thilo Kehrer), the Moroccan has barely left the starting XI of the Rouge & Bleu. With 4 goals and 6 assists to his name, the native of Madrid was the 5th most decisive player in the squad (behind Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Angel Di Maria).

His complicity with Kylian Mbappe particularly felt on and off the field. Indeed, the right side of the PSG delivered 3 assists to his French teammate. On the club’s official website, Ashraf Hakimi talked about his friendship with Kylian Mbappe : “We are very good friends. Our complicity was created in a natural way. We are the same age, we like the same things. It’s what brings us together on and off the pitch. » Note thatAshraf Hakimi scored the first goal of the season PSGin front of Troyes (2-1), as well as the 100th goal for the Rouge & Bleu against RC Strasbourg (3-3).

Achraf Hakimi 2021-2022 playing time