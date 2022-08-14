The figures of Parisian success against Montpellier

For the 2nd day of League 1the PSG offered itself a gala success against the Montpellier HSC. Carried by a Neymar Jr great evenings, the Rouge et Bleu made short work of the Hérault residents, winning with a score of 5-2. A first meeting at Princes Park highlighted via a few key figures by the capital club via its official website.

Neymar at the party

This Saturday evening, it was therefore the first Princes Park of the 2022-2023 fiscal year. And with this victory, the PSG is the first club, since the Reims Stadium in 1961-1962, to open his championship with two successes with five goals. As for the first ones, they were also those of Christophe Galtier to Princes Parkas for rookies Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches. The latter also opened his goal counter from his first ball. All in all, a hell of a performance. Better, he becomes the second most prolific rookie in the red and blue tunic, having scored after only 1 minute and 33 seconds. He sees himself only supplanted by Jay-Jay Okocha in 1998 (1 minute and 07 seconds).

Always on the individual side, Neymar Jr is in an XXL shape. Indeed, for his first two games in the hexagonal elite, the Brazilian is involved in six achievements with three goals and three assists. He is now the only one to have such a balance sheet, ahead of Alexandre Lacazette (5 goals) in 2016-2017).

Decidedly, the Montpellier are a privileged adversary since the PSG scored at least two goals against the Héraultais in the last ten meetings between these two clubs, equaling the record against Caen and Nantes. Finally, proof of the will to attack men of Christophe Galtier, the Parisian players touched the sphere 54 times in the opposing area. A figure already higher than last year when this total was never reached.