The figures of the offer that Barça has made to Lewand…

Xavi Hernández has made it clear to the technical secretariat that it is necessary to sign a center forward for the next campaign. In principle, the main target is Erling Haaland, the Borussia Dortmund attacker. At 21 years old, he is destined to be one of the leaders of world football for the next decade. However, his economic pretensions place him on a very high pedestal for Barça’s aspirations.

That is why Mateu Alemany has evaluated the possibility of signing Robert Lewandowski, another ‘9’ that has qualities similar to those of the Norwegian but with a much more contrasted trajectory. Although his age (33) does not position him as the ‘killer’ of the future, his characteristics on the field would yield immediate results. With a contract valid until 2023, Bayern continues without renewing himwhich puts its continuity within the Bavarian entity in limbo.

Joan Laporta has a very good relationship with his agent, Pini Zahavi, who has already been in charge of offering him to Barça and several clubs in Europe. Now, based on information revealed by Jose Alvarez Haya in ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’, the catalans would have already made an offer to his environment to convince him that the Blaugrana shirt wears next season.

According to the journalist, Barça has offered him a contract of eight million euros net per year plus goals for three seasons. In addition, he adds that the Pole liked the offer, but it is also true that Bayern is making moves in recent days to renew him and reach the figures necessary to retain him.

Finished stage?

Various media outlets have claimed that Lewandowski’s stage in the Bundesliga would already be over. After more than 10 years in Germany, the striker would see with ‘good eyes’ landing in the Spanish League to finish his career in a team full of talent and youth like Barcelona. Added to it, would have the opportunity to be the leader of Xavi’s sports project during his first official year as culé coach, further expanding his goalscoring record.