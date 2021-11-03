the figures of the renewal with Juve

Inter have long wanted Dybala but have never been in the running to catch him, now the renewal with Juventus is triggered

Since his experience in Juventus, the CEO ofInter Beppe Marotta he loved Paulo’s talent Dybala. Despite his last years with some chiaroscuro, thanks to the advent of Cristiano Ronaldo and a never perfect physical condition, there were rumors of a possible transfer elsewhere with the Nerazzurri among the many suitors.

Then the awakening: the Argentine number 10 has begun to grind ground, assists and goals in the latest league and Champions League matches. Yesterday’s match against Zenit crowned the great moment. As reported by ‘calcioomercato.it’, now the Juventus he must hold the jewel close to himself once again proposing the renewal of contract. For bureaucratic reasons, the closing of the negotiation scheduled for the end of October has been postponed to November, only the final touches are missing. L’Inter, in all of this, he always made the small voice.

Transfer market, Dybala towards the stellar renewal: too much for Inter

The main reason why Inter has never made a concrete offer for Dybala is the heavy one engagement: just think that at the moment Juventus would seem willing to guarantee him € 9.7 million plus 3-4 bonuses until 2026. A new promise that projects the attacker towards yet another chapter with the Old Lady to be written.

