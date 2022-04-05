The figures that Barça would have put on the table for…

The negotiations between Ousmane Dembélé and FC Barcelona have been resumed. The azulgrana want to renew him before his contract ends in the summer, since Xavi Hernández sees him as an essential player in their offensive scheme. However, even though the first step has already been taken, there is still a long way to go.

In the first place, Barça does not have the economic ‘lung’ to propose a ‘top’ offer that can compete with that of other clubs. Added to it, the attacker wants his performance to be valued as a world-class footballer, especially for the performance he has had during this season. That is why Mateu Alemany and Moussa Sissoko, his agent, have met in Morocco to try to reconcile positions.

From the offices of the institution they have mentioned that the ‘Mosquito’ would already have an agreement to sign with another team. Nevertheless, his attitude has been positive and he has made it clear on several occasions that he wants to continue wearing the Blaugrana shirt, as long as a beneficial contractual agreement is reached. The sports management will try to continue until the end, but it will not be a simple operation.

Based on information revealed by the journalist Oriol Domènech, Barça would be offering a third or fourth part of what Dembélé earns today. If these conditions are true, it seems practically impossible for Vernon’s man to extend his link with the Catalans beyond next summer. This proposal would leave him among the lowest paid players in the squadsince their current emoluments would be around 10 million net per year.

Xavi, important in his decision

The man from Egar has made it clear that he wants ‘Dembouz’ to continue, because he can become the best in the world in his position and because he is an important part of the squad. The number ‘7’ has gone ‘over’ Adama Traoré, sending him to ostracism on the substitutes’ bench, which is a clear sign that his performance this season has been exceptional.

Nonetheless, Xavi has also acknowledged that he fully understands the club’s position and that he will accept the final decision that is made. The cards are on the table. The conversations have already begun and it is only a matter of time before this ‘novel’ reaches its conclusion.