the film about his childhood, who is part of the cast?

Steven Spielberg has added other names to the new semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans”.

Who are the newcomers to the cast?

Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People”, “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”, “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actor Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You” , “American Horror Story”) and again, Jonathan Hadary (“Veep”, “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young aspiring director – played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) – who is loosely based on the experiences of Spielberg as a child in Arizona.

The main cast

Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary join a high-powered ensemble cast led by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, who play versions of Spielberg’s late mother and father; Seth Rogen, which is based on Spielberg’s favorite uncle; Julia Butters, as the stunt double for Spielberg’s sister; plus, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East and Isabelle Kusman, who play high school classmates.

Steven Spielberg: the film-Production and screenplay

Spielberg co-wrote the script with regular collaborator Tony Kushner (“Lincoln”, “West Side Story”) in fact, both men are producing the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger, supported by Amblin Partners. Production is currently underway, with a release scheduled for 2022 along with regular collaborator Tony Kushner (“Lincoln,” “West Side Story”), and both men are producing the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger, supported by Amblin Partners. . Production is currently underway, with a release scheduled for 2022.

