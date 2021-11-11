the film about Ibrahimovic’s life comes out today- Corriere.it

Sports

the film about Ibrahimovic's life comes out today

from Andrea Sereni

I am Zlatan, the story of the Milan striker, taken from the autobiography Io, Ibra, is released in cinemas today Thursday 11 November

The life of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a movie. It comes out to the cinema today Thursday 11 November I am Zlatan, the story of the Milan forward taken from the autobiography Io, Ibra. Written by Jakob Beckman and David Lagercrantz and directed by the Swedish director Jens Sjogren, the film tells above all of Ibrahimovic’s early years in the Rosengard ghetto, the difficulties in the family, the clay courts where he started playing. Analyze his growth, how he built character and personality: from the beginnings in Malmoe and the quarrels with Koeman at Ajax until the arrival of Mino Raiola
, Moggi and Juventus.

The goal of this film? Finding the perspective, his point of view. This is not a football movie — the director explained Jens Sjogren -. Ibrahimovic has always wanted to play football but football was also a safe place for him when everything around him was raging. Filming took place in places symbolically important to Zlatan, from Amsterdam to Malmoe.

Two actors who lend their faces to Ibra: Dominic Bajraktari Andersson he plays it as a child, between 11 and 13 years old. Granit Rushiti the oldest Ibrahimovic, between 17 and 23 years old. The curiosity that the latter is a 21-year-old forward who, too, played in the Malmoe youth academy. Raiola, Ibra’s agent, instead played by Emmanuele Aita, born in Palermo, already known for his role in Suburra – La Serie (in which he was Ferdinando Badali). Ibrahimovic actively participated in the film, in fact he was involved in every process of writing the screenplay. The film will be broadcast in Italy from today only in cinemas. Currently not possible to see I am Zlatan in any streaming platform.

