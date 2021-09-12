The film about Nicolas Cage starring Nicolas Cage has a new date

New date for the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the film about Nicolas Cage starring Nicholas Cage

Finally has one new date “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, a film about the life of Nicolas Cage played by Nicolas Cage himself. The film is now expected in theaters starting from April 22, 2022. As the actor said he will play himself, however, don’t expect biographical film.

The film, written and directed by Tom Gormican with the help of Kevin Etten, will see as a co-star Pedro Pascal, a Cage fan who will cross the fine line between admirer and stalker. After Cage accepts the invitation to his birthday party, a series of events will force him to recreate some of the most iconic scenes from his films with him. At this point we expect a corpse to be stolen from the morgue to drop it off a plane, as in Con Air.

Nicolas Cage to be Nicolas Cage in a film about Nicolas Cage: the synopsis of the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which in Italian sounds like “The unbearable weight of an incredible talent“, Will therefore be released in about a year. It promises to be a crazy film, as you can also judge from the synopsis, which we report below.

“Nicolas Cage plays… Nicolas Cage in the action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively dissatisfied and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $ 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters onto the screen to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage ”.

The project of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, produced by Nicolas Cage with its label Saturn Films, together with Mike Nilon And Kevin Turen, officially began in November 2019, when the Lionsgate managed to get the rights to the film, after a tough challenge with Paramount and HBO Max.

(source: Collider)