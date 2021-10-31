The film about Yara 11 years after the crime, «Bossetti still hopes in the revision» – Corriere.it

from Giuliana Ubbiali

Marco Tullio Giordana reconstructs the investigation into the death of the thirteen-year-old from Bergamo: her passions, her family, the mapping of the DNA of an entire country. And finally the culprit, who is serving a life sentence, even though his lawyer says that …

Cristian loves dancing, Niccolò loves martial arts, Francesca loves singing. With a red heart-woven ribbon, a dance shoe and a tennis shoe as a logo, today Yara is a non-profit organization that helps kids make their dreams come true. His was rhythmic gymnastics. Is called The Passion of Yara and it is the strength with which Maura Panarese and Fulvio Gambirasio went on after the murder of their thirteen-year-old daughter, with heartache but smiles during tournaments and the delivery of scholarships. On 21 May Yara would have turned 24, but on 26 November 2010 she was swallowed up in the 700 meters between the sports center and home, in Brembate Sopra, province of Bergamo, and found dead three months later in a field in Chignolo d’Isola. She was the child of any family, all school, friends and sports. Also for this reason his disappearance filled the homes of Italians with anguish.

Eleven years have passed since the crime, three from the final sentence to life imprisonment of the bricklayer Massimo Bossetti, 51 on October 28, and now the film directed by Marco Tullio Giordana retraces that unique investigation for DNA mapping and twists, entering the soul of those who lived it. After screenings in some theaters, from November 5th the work produced by TaodueFilm will be on Netflix. It is simply titled Yara and that’s enough to recall this painful human and judicial history.

The pages of the school diary He trains in boxing instead of karate as in reality, but it is a detail. Isabella Ragonese is the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri: sporty, with the blue bike identical to the real one, mother, tenacious, little make-up and no frills, is the protagonist. The film enters the homes of the characters, especially the mothers, imagining their lives. Sweet scenes of the prosecutor with his daughter Vittoria refer to scenes of Maura’s anguish, waiting for answers on her Yara. She, the child, is recalled through the pages of the school diary, but the film is above all about the drama of her absence. It is not easy to narrate Yara (played in the film by Chiara Bono), it almost seems to violate her, with two such discreet parents who are always protected from media overexposure. They only showed up in two desperate appeals, in 2010 for the kidnappers to release their daughter and in 2013 for those who knew to speak..

They shared on trial who their daughter was, the second of four children. The father, in tears: «It was the salt of our family. You told her: “Go get a bottle” and she did the wheel ». Yara herself had described herself for a twinning with a German school: “I am thirteen years old and I am a slender girl with brown eyes and fairly long, wavy brown hair. I love to dress stylish even if my clothes are not. My favorite actor is Johnny Depp, my favorite singer Laura Pausini, the movie Step Up . I love pizza, chips and candy. My dream is to travel ». All his innocence is also in the diary in which the investigators looked for clues but found only questions, little hearts accompanying the birthdays and the dates of the races. Loading... Advertisements

The last of three text messages This is a film about Yara but reality, without wanting to disrespect the pain of those who live it, is already a film. Starting when, at 5.30 pm, the thirteen-year-old goes to the sports center to deliver a stereo; it was not taken for granted, it had first been discussed in the family. A dad crosses her to walk towards the exit around 6.40 pm, at 18.49 her friend Martina sends her the last of three text messages, at 19.11 her mother calls her and the cell phone is silent. Yara ends up in a three-month-long black hole. They look for it with molecular dogs, with the georadar in the concrete of a shopping center under construction, in every well, abandoned house, field. A week later, Mohamed Fikri’s arrest for an interception interpreted as “I didn’t kill her” seems like the turning point. But, after 16 translations and 980 days, the Moroccan will be cleared. On February 26, 2011 (26 as the day of the disappearance), the body is found by chance, after a remote-controlled airplane glides a short distance away.

Yara died of blows, cold and hardship. In his right hand he holds a tuft of grass, the last spasm. End of the faint hopes of finding her alive, but the body provides the most solid proof: the murderer left his DNA on the victim’s leggings and briefs, renamed Unknown 1. On the field, the Quicksand disco faces the field, with 31,000 members who they are called for the DNA test. Record mapping begins with over 21,000 withdrawals and 14,000 comparisons, even to those who have hooked up the telephone cells of the sports center, but from here onwards there will alternate progress and stalls.

The hunt for “Unknown 1” It soon turns out that one of the club’s patrons has haplotype Y (male) equal to Ignoto 1, his name is Damiano Guerinoni and he is the son of the Gambirasio ex-maid. This is also a coincidence, the young man was in Peru and has nothing to do with it. However, it is among his relatives that we must look for, reconstructing the family tree up to 1815. There must have been a jolt in the laboratory when the profile of a cousin emerged with only one chromosome other than Unknown 1 (but for the match we need the perfect overlap). The man is one of the two sons of Giuseppe Guerinoni, the driver of Gorno who died in 1999 whose DNA will be obtained first from a license stamp and some stamps, then exhuming the body: it is he, the father of Unknown 1. If his two children are not involved, the killer must have been born out of wedlock. To find him, he looks for his mother, thus slipping into secrets kept by the mountains of the Seriana Valley, but also into a funnel.

The DNA of Ester Arzuffi (Bossetti’s mother, who passed away on 29 April 2018) was collected already in 2012, but at that moment there is no link with Unknown 1 for a basic node: it was believed to compare the (mitochondrial) DNA of women with the killer’s DNA, instead it was that of the victim. Carlo Previderè, of the University of Pavia, and the researcher Pierangela Grignani discover it, after the insistence of the Gambirasios geneticist, Giorgio Portera, to analyze the hair traces on the child. Above all, they discover that Esther and Unknown 1 have a rare allele in common: it is her, the mother. It is June 14, 2014, the prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri is notified while she is at dinner, she almost does not believe it. The next day, with the excuse of an alcohol test, Massimo Bossetti’s DNA is taken. The result arrives at three in the morning: it is him, Unknown 1. In the morning he is arrested on the construction site.

The genetic signature In the film, his van appears first, turning around and around with the radio tuned to the news of the investigation, then him. Bossetti has a wife, a son and two daughters. There as in reality, in prison in Bollate, he continues to call himself innocent. He works, assembling electronic components, and recently received a literary award. His defenders tried, unsuccessfully, to access the findings of the investigation, convinced that they would find an opportunity to ask for a review of the trial. The lawyer Claudio Salvagni met Bossetti a few Saturdays ago: «He still hopes for it. We are waiting for Bergamo to fix the new hearing “. This time, on the request to verify the state of conservation of the finds. If they were right, this would be one of science’s most glaring errors. But three degrees of judgment had no doubts: the crime is the genetic signature of the bricklayer from Mapello, that evening he was driving around the streets of Brembate Sopra with the van, and his wife Marita Comi in prison also pressed him, telling him that on the 26th November had come home later than usual and had not been able to say why.