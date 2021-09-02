the film and TV series programming for September 2021

What are the movies and TV series that Sky Cinema And Sky Series propose to their users for this month? TO September 2021 we can review the box office sample Godzilla vs King and let’s not forget the awaited TV series Give me back my wife. There is no shortage of action films such as Sniper – the end of the killer and TV shows like Scenes from a wedding. Here, then, are all the films and TV series that Sky offers in September.

Coyote – season 1 (tv series), on Sky Investigation on Sunday 5th September

The first season of Coyote, the TV series produced by Sony Pictures Television and starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Michael Chiklis. Chiklis plays Ben Clemens, employed for thirty-two years as a border patrol officer. One day he finds himself forced to work on behalf of the people he has kept out of bounds for years, thus questioning his black and white vision of the world.

Godzilla vs Kong (film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Monday 6 September

Monday 6 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Godzilla vs Kong, science fiction film directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle and Millie Bobby Brown. Mankind fights for its future, causing Godzilla and Kong to collide.

Black monday – season 3 (tv series), on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday 7 September

Tuesday 7 September will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic Black Monday, the tv series created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The series continues the story of the four protagonists: Maurice Monroe, Blair Pfaff, Dawn Darcy and Keith Shankar, who are responsible for “Black Monday”.

Life in a year – one more year (film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Wednesday 8 September

Wednesday 8 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Life in a year – one more year, sentimental film directed by Mitja Okorn and starring Nia Long, Cara Delevigne, Cuba Gooding jr and Jaden Smith. Daryn discovers that his girlfriend is about to die and sets out to make her live in the best possible way the last year she has left.

Sniper – The Murderer’s End (Film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Thursday 9 September

Thursday 9 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Sniper – the killer’s end, action film directed by Kaare Andrews and starring Chad Michael Collins, Tom Berenger, Sayaka Akimoto and Ryan Robbins. Brandon Beckett is a professional sniper and prime suspect in the murder of a foreign dignitary. Escaping death, the man realizes that within the government there may be a traitor who collaborates with his father Thomas.

Lassie comes home (movie), on Sky Cinema Uno on Friday 10 September

Friday 10 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Lassie comes home, adventure film directed by Hanno Olderdissen and starring Nico Marischka, Sebastian Bezzel, Anna Maria Muhe and Bella Bading. Flo is 12 years old and her best friend is the dog Lassie. One day Flo’s dad loses his job and the family is forced to move to a smaller house where no dogs are allowed. The two best friends separate, but Lassie will never get used to the new masters and when he gets the chance he will start a new adventure to reunite with Flo.

Give me back my wife – season 1 (tv series), on Sky Serie Monday 13 September

The first season of Give me back my wife, directed by Alessandro Genovesi and with Fabio De Luigi, Anita Caprioli, Diego Abatantuono and Carla Signoris. Giovanni and Chiara are married but it seems that by now their relationship is worn out. Chiara then decides to leave her husband with a letter, which she will never give him. He packs his bags directly and leaves home. Giovanni, who discovers his wife’s intentions, does not give up and tries to win her back.

The Rite of Witches (Film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Wednesday 15 September

Wednesday 15 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno The ritual of the witches, horror film directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and starring Michelle Monaghan, Cailee Spaeny, David Duchonvy and Gideon Adlon. A group of four would-be teenage witches discover much more than they bargained for as they show off their powers.

The Minamata case (film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Friday 17 September

Friday 17 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno The Minamata case, biopic directed by Andrew Levitas and starring Johnny Deoo, Minami, Bill Nighy and Hiroyuki Sanada. War photographer W. Eugene Smith is disconnected from the world and is convinced by an old friend of his to return to Japan to document the annihilation of the coast of Minamata. Smith will have to take photos to make the story known to the world, earning the trust of the community that welcomed him.

Scene from a wedding – season 1 (tv series), on Sky Atlantic on Monday 20 September

The first season of Scenes from a wedding, the HBO TV series starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. The series follows the time-worn marriage relationship between Jonathan Mira, who over the span of ten years does nothing but break up and recover, highlighting more and more difficulties.

Dream horse (film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Wednesday 22 September

Wednesday 22 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Dream house, drama film directed by Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts and Marton Csokas. Writer Will Atenton moves with his wife and two daughters to a new home, the scene of a terrible crime. Determined to find out what had happened, he tries to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts, discovering facts that can also affect his life in that house.

Locked down (film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Sunday 26 September

Sunday 26 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Locked down, comedy directed by Doug Liman and starring Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Stiller and Stephen Merchant. When they decide to separate, Linda and Paxton find themselves in the Covid-19 pandemic and are therefore forced to live together during quarantine. The two therefore try to face their life, trying to live together.

Every breath you take (film), on Sky Cinema Uno on Monday 27 September

Monday 27 September will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno Every breath you take, thriller directed by Vaughn Stein and starring Michelle Monagnan, Sam Claflin, Casey Affleck and Emily Alyn Lind. A psychiatrist has to face the consequences of his job after his patient commits a murder.