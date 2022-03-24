the film award, in figures

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards this Sunday, March 27, the best works of the year in the world of cinema with the prestigious Oscar Awards. The ceremony, which will begin at 5:00 p.m. (2 a.m. on Monday in Spain, one hour less in the Canary Islands), will be attended by the brightest stars in Hollywood.

Nominees and guests will parade through the long-awaited Red carpet, that this 2022 returns after last year was very lackluster due to the restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Undoubtedly, millions of moviegoers around the world will be watching the most important event in the sector to find out who are they the lucky ones with the most treasured statuettes and with more history of the film industry. And it is that, the fame of the Oscars goes back a long way and resides not only in the imposing ‘glamour’ that Hollywood celebrities give off, but also in their way of life, their impressive ‘looks’ and their relationships. Something that has captivated the general public since its beginnings at the beginning of the 20th century.

1927, the seed

The seed of the Oscars arises when in 1927, the members of the Academy agree to manage an annual award to recognize the merit, quality and talent of professionals in the sector and promote excellence in all facets of film production.

1929, the first gala

Two years later, the idea for the Academy took shape and became a first ceremony held at the hotel hollywood roosevelt which was attended by 270 people. The price of tickets for the guests was five dollars and fifteen statuettes were awarded.

1939, the rise of the ‘Oscars’

The name of the awards is actually the Academy Award of Merit. However, the name ‘Oscar’ was coined by the American actress Margaret Herrick, when she pointed out that the man in the statuette, he looked like his uncle Oscar.

4 million dollars

It is the number of the most expensive dress that paraded on the Red Carpet and was worn by the actress Jennifer Lawrence. It was in 2013 when the actress was seen in a strapless dress in pink Dior haute couture.

23 categories

At the beginning of the history of the Oscars, it was decided that they would award five categories: acting, direction, production, technique and writing or script. However, over the decades, the prizes were expanded and this 2022 will be 23 main categories. For the first time, an award will also be given that is not part of the nominations and will be decided by the public with their votes.

93 editions

Since 1929, the most prestigious awards ceremony in cinema has held its annual ceremony on 93 occasions. Although last year the gala was semi-presential, the Covid-19 did not manage to cancel this magical night either.

The person with the most statuettes (22)

With 22 statuettes, the film legend Walt Disney He is the person with the most Oscars and also broke the record for the most nominations, with 59. In addition, along with Bong Joon Ho, He is the only one who has won four Oscars in the same night.

The woman with the most awards (8)

Californian costume designer Edith Head She is the woman who treasures the largest number of golden statuettes, with 8. Legend has it that when she won her first Oscar, when she got home she he made a suit because the statuette is naked.

150 meters

The famous Red Carpet through which the most important celebrities in the world of cinema parade spectacularly has a length of 150 meters long and 10 meters wide.

The most awarded actress (4 awards)

Katharine Hepburn She has the title of being the actress who has won the most statuettes in the history of the Oscars. The American interpreter took home the award up to 4 times thanks to the films ‘Glory for a day’ (1933), ‘Guess who is coming for dinner tonight’ (1967), ‘The lion in winter’ (1968) and ‘On Golden Pond’ (1981). All awards went to Best Actress.

The most awarded actor (3 statuettes)

Daniel Day-Lewis In 2012, he became the only man to win three statuettes for best actor. He has won three awards in total for his roles in ‘My left Foot‘ (1989), ‘wells of ambition‘ (2007) and ‘Lincoln’ (2012).

11 Oscars and 14 nominations

The most successful person of all time is none other than ‘titanica‘ (1997), directed by James Cameron. The play starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet took eleven statuettes and 14 nominations. Also with 11 trophies we can find ‘Ben Hur‘ (1959) and ‘The Lords of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

4 kilograms and 1 dollar

The materials with which the statuettes are made mean that, despite measuring 34 centimeters, they weigh the not inconsiderable 3.85 kilograms. Despite the prestige that these figures hold, their value does not exceed one dollar.

10 years

The youngest person to win an Oscar was Tatum O’Neal, who won the award for best supporting actress for ‘Paper Moon’ (1973) at just 10 years old.

89 years

Director james ivory He is the oldest person to win the golden trophy. She did it at the age of 89 by winning the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Call Me You Name’ (2017).

3 big winners

Throughout the history of the Oscars there have only been three films that have won the five most valued awards: Best Picture, Actress, Actor, Director and Screenplay. The big winners were ‘It happened one night’ (1934), ‘Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus’ (1975) and ‘The silence of the lambs’ (1991).