The film based on real events to enjoy on Prime Video, ideal if you liked the Jeffrey Dahmer series

The options of streaming platforms are quite extensive, and it is sometimes very difficult to choose the best option to enjoy with your loved ones, since in the case of Prime Video there are audiovisual options that range from the horror genre and suspense even documentaries.

On this occasion we recommend a film production within the Prime Video streaming platform, which has already positioned itself as one of the public’s favorites, especially those who like to enjoy film productions where stories based on real events are addressed. , specifically those that refer to serial killers.

A movie on Prime Video

As happened with the boom with the arrival of the Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix, where it is important to remember that on September 21 the series entitled “Monster: the story of Jeffrey Dahmer” arrived on the Netflix streaming platform, which It is based on the true story of the man known as the “Milwaukee cannibal” who committed multiple crimes in Wisconsin, United States.

Now within Prime Video the movie “Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the killer” is available, which is part of the 2019 police thriller genre, directed by Joe Berlinger and written by Michael Werwie, starring Zac Efron as the killer in Ted Bundy series.

Based on real events

“Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the Killer”, follows the story of law student Ted Bundy, who meets Liz Kendall, a secretary and single mother; The two start a relationship and Ted helps him raise his little daughter, however, everything begins to get more complicated because they announce the murders of several young women within the town, including two who disappeared in broad daylight at Lake Sammamish. .

This film production had a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2019 and was released on Netflix on May 3, 2019; it also featured performances by Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons.

