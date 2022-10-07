The film “Blonde”, starring Ana de Armas, opens in theaters in Havana

the american film Blonde about the life of Marilyn Monroe and with the Cuban actress Ana de Armas as the protagonist, was premiered this Thursday at the central Yara cinema in Havana with great public attendance.

According to the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, the film will have functions from this Thursday until Sunday, October 9, at 5:00 p.m., local time, in that room, one of the largest in the Caribbean island; Y from 7 to 9, also this month, at the Charles Chaplin cinema, starting at 6:00 p.m., both in the Havana neighborhood of El Vedado.

For several years, but more frequently in recent years, Cubans have followed the triumphs of the young woman (34 years old) who studied acting at the National School of Art in Havana and from then on continued her career on the screens of Spain and the United States.

The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, debuted at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival and won 14 minutes of applause, something never seen at that event; then it was at the San Sebastián Film Festival, also with the favor of the critics for the main performer, and last week it was broadcast on streaming by the Netflix platform, its production company.

For specialists, in the feature film about the life of that Hollywood icon, De Armas was transformed not only into the different characters played by the American actress, but also took on her existential challenges and personal conflicts in an exceptional way.in addition to the personal problems he had to face during his existence.

“The film focuses on the relationship with herself and with that other person, Marilyn, who is both her armor and her greatest threat,” said the director of the film based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Until now, beyond the questioning of the script and the veracity of the stories it tells, the critics agree in highlighting the solidity of the Cuban actress’s performance.

At the beginning of August, the actor Brad Pitt praised the performance of the Cuban Ana de Armas in the film, in statements to the magazine Entertainment Weeklyin the face of criticism about his Latin accent in the play.

“I think he’s doing great,” said Pitt, who is an executive producer on Blondeduring the premiere of his latest film Bullet Train. About the complexity of the actress character, she stated that “hers is a very difficult dress to wear”.

The prominent American actor recalled that the project had been “ten years in development.” “It was impossible for us to get to the finish line until we found Ana,” he said.

Ana de Armas’s filmography includes roles in nearly 30 films, including knives in the back, with which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Performance; besides the box office blade runner 2049, no time to die Y The Gray Manamong other.

(With information from Prensa Latina)