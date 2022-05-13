The film by Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson that conquered Sundance already has a trailer and release date

The film of the writer and director Cooper Raiff, Cha Cha Real Smooth, was one of the sensations of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and, for the second year in a row, Apple TV+ managed to acquire its distribution rights with the largest offer at the festival. Although the studio offered the grand sum of $15 million for the heartwarming romantic comedy, the sum is significantly less than what it paid for the recent Best Picture Oscar winner. Apple set the festival’s all-time purchase record after acquiring CODA for $25 million.

The hilarious film stars Raiff himself as Andrew, a 22-year-old who, after leaving college, lives with his family in New Jersey. When Andrew gets a small job encouraging attendees to dance at the bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates, the director/writer’s character befriends a local mother, Domino (dakota johnson), and their daughter, Lola (vanessa burghardt), where he knows the future he wants. The film also stars Evan Assante, Brad Garrett, Raul Castillo, Odeya Rush Y Leslie Mannwho plays Andrew’s mother.

Vanessa Burghardt and Dakota Johnson in the new romantic comedy that conquered Sundance

Although Cha Cha Real Smooth was not as successful as CODA at Sundance, since the film by sian heder received the 4 biggest awards of the festival, the achievement of Cooper Raiff with his second film is more than remarkable. After surprising with his small indie debut, shit housethe 25-year-old filmmaker won the hearts of Sundance audiences with this quirky romantic comedy.

Beyond the moments of humor in the film, the true heart of the young director’s work lies in the relationship between the two protagonists, Andrew and Domino. the chemistry of Cooper Raiff with Dakota Johnson was described as something simply phenomenal, a factor that allows us to explore the relationship that its characters form with a great humanity. In fact, Johnson and Raiff formed a great friendship with each other during filming and she was the actress of The Lost Daughter who helped decide the peculiar title of the film.

“I remember we were about to pitch the movie to someone, and I had an hour to sit and think of a titledirector and actor Cooper Raiff told EW. “There were some really bad titles that I thought of. I just knew I wanted it to feel like something really big, but also make it clear that this is a bar mitzvah movie. Titles are so funny to me, and mine are so silly, and I loved it Cha Cha Real Smooth. When I asked Dakota about him, she said: ‘This is going to be the best movie ever’“.

Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on June 17. Check out the trailer for the film above.

