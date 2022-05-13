Entertainment

The film by Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson that conquered Sundance already has a trailer and release date

The film of the writer and director Cooper Raiff, Cha Cha Real Smooth, was one of the sensations of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and, for the second year in a row, Apple TV+ managed to acquire its distribution rights with the largest offer at the festival. Although the studio offered the grand sum of $15 million for the heartwarming romantic comedy, the sum is significantly less than what it paid for the recent Best Picture Oscar winner. Apple set the festival’s all-time purchase record after acquiring CODA for $25 million.

The hilarious film stars Raiff himself as Andrew, a 22-year-old who, after leaving college, lives with his family in New Jersey. When Andrew gets a small job encouraging attendees to dance at the bat mitzvahs of his younger brother’s classmates, the director/writer’s character befriends a local mother, Domino (dakota johnson), and their daughter, Lola (vanessa burghardt), where he knows the future he wants. The film also stars Evan Assante, Brad Garrett, Raul Castillo, Odeya Rush Y Leslie Mannwho plays Andrew’s mother.

