The movie “friends stuff” opens on July 21 nationwide. Here we tell you all the details. “Things of friends”: The film directed by Giovanni Ciccia opens on July 21



The movie “friends stuff” opens on July 21 nationwide.

This multifaceted comedy Giovanni Ciciawho returns to the cinema as a director after the success achieved with Recontraloca (2019), promises to conquer everyone.

The history

Rodrigo Sanchez Patino (Raul), Bruno Ascenzo (Santiago) and Óscar López Arias (Eduardo) They are friends in this story. Santiago confesses that he is gay and that he wants to separate from his girlfriend because he is in love with her. Julian Dolancharacter played by the Argentine Nacho Di Marco.

Raul he tries to convince his friend by all means that his is nothing more than a mess, unleashing a series of unexpected situations. Without a doubt, their friendship will be put to the test and together they will discover that despite the fact that friends think differently, they can be tolerant and understand each other.

The movie “friends stuff” talks about friendship in a funny and emotional tone. Ciccia reveals that she has a brief participation in the film with the character of Bruno Pinasco. “It is a pertinent film in these times of so much division and intolerance. It is made with a lot of heart and has remarkable performances,” he said.

It should be noted that they complete the cast of Things with friends: Renzo Schuller, Gianfranco Brero, Alonso Cano, Mateo Garrido-Lecca, Raúl Romero Valle, Pedro Ibáñez, the drag queens Tany de la Riva and Georgia Hart.