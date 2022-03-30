The film from the creator of ‘Euphoria’ that mixes ‘thriller’ and sex and you can see now on Prime Video – CINEMABLEND

Starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, this erotic film is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith.

Eroticism mixed with ‘thriller’ and Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck as protagonists. Deep waterthe adaptation of the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith, is now available on Prime Video.

The film is directed by Adrian Lyne and features a couple of connections with euphoria. In addition to Jacob Elordi, who gives life to Nate Jacobs in the successful fiction of hbo max starring Zendaya, the film is written by Sam Levinson, creator of the series. Levinson has co-written the script with Zack Helm.

Although its leading actors -and the romance they lived behind the scenes- increased the expectations of the public, the film has not received too positive reviews. Originally, the film was going to be released in theaters through 20th Century Studios -old 20th Century Fox- by waltdisney. Ultimately, the project was sold to Hulu in the United States and Prime Video in the rest of the world.

Deep water follows the marriage formed by Vic and Melinda Van Allen. The couple enjoy playing psychological jokes, experimenting with their marital problems, and delaying their divorce by opening up their relationship. Your agreement is as follows: Melinda can have all the lovers she wants, but she can’t leave her family.. Her friends know about the couple’s contract, but when Melinda’s lovers start mysteriously dying, Vic becomes the prime suspect.

Deep water It features Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, and Dash Mihok in its cast. Lyne, the film’s director, has brought to the big screen titles like Unfaithful, Nine weeks and a half, Lolita and Fatal Attraction.

After Deep water, De Armas will premiere another erotic film. Specifically, in Netflix. The actress got into the skin of Marilyn Monroe years ago in Blonde, a ‘biopic’ about the Hollywood icon. Initially, the film was going to be released in 2021, but its arrival on the streaming platform has been postponed and it is likely that it will be this year when the interpreter’s fans can see it.

