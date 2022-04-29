The film from the director of La La Land in which Tobey Maguire will play a movie legend

During his presentation at CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures made a series of announcements related to its major productions, including the name of the final deliveries of Mission Impossible. Anyway, one of the big announcements was made regarding Babylonthe movie of Damian Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash)with which Paramount will seek the Oscar.

Before Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon, little had been revealed about Babylon beyond its incredible cast, led by Brad Pitt Y margot robbie. The film, which takes place in the late 1920s during the film industry’s transition from silent to sound, appears from the first images seen by those lucky enough to attend CinemaCon to be a mix between The Great Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino.

From left to right, Whiplash (2014), La La Land (2016), and First Man (2018)

Babylon also means the expected return of Chazelle, whose last film was first-manhis 2018 biopic about a Neil Armstrong interpreted by Ryan Gosling. However, the wonderful drama was unfairly ignored by the Academy in the big categories (mainly the work of Claire Foy), and Chazelle clearly got a kick out of having the Oscar for Best Picture snatched from him at the last minute with the infamous episode between La La Land Y moonlitthat even the slap of Will Smith Y Chris Rock, was indisputably the biggest role of the Oscars. This time, Chazelle comes for everything.

The director, who became the youngest man to win the Best Director Oscar for his work on the acclaimed musical Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone, put together a phenomenal cast for his epic drama of 3 hours and 5 minutes and a budget of $109 million dollars. The cast will play several of the great Hollywood stars of the 1920s, the famous roaring twentiesamong which are Brad Pitt like the silent movie star John Gilbert, margot robbie like the icon of the roaring twenties Clara Bow Y Tobey Maguire What Charles Chaplin.

Related news

Robbie, Pitt and the rookie Diego Calva will lead the film, while Maguire (who also serves as executive producer of the film), will be part of the supporting cast. to the actor of spider-man will accompany him in the supporting cast Katherine Waterston, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, Spike Jonze Y Jean Smart.

Even though the movie is still a long way off, hitting theaters this Christmas, we have a lot to get excited about, particularly those of us who are following awards season. Babylon was recently screened at a test-screening, where a few lucky select members of the circle of critics and filmmakers in Los Angeles and New York evaluate the first cuts of an upcoming film, and in this case, they received nothing but praise.

The test audience called the film “Damien Chazelle’s epic Hollywood masterpiece”that is, the director’s epic masterpiece on Hollywood, something that already seems impossible given that La La Land it’s basically that and it’s insuperable . But Chazelle likes to constantly challenge herself. The Paramount Pictures film “has everything to become a new cinematographic classic, reminiscent of great American cinema” highlighted other lucky ones, who also positioned Margot Robbie as the future undisputed favorite for the Best Actress Oscar.

Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Margot Robbie on the set of Babylon

With three sublime works behind him, and a truly incredible cast, we hope that Babylon be everything that it promises to be and more, since we also have faith that the mega-production manages to resurrect the dead horse that became the current state of cinema unrelated to superhero movies or eternal sequels. Though it’s a tall order, the filmmaker’s acclaimed musical managed to become a phenomenal hit at the worldwide box office, grossing over $450 million on a budget of just $30.

We hope that Babylon manage to match or even exceed that success when it is released in theaters from December 25th.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!