The film ‘Géminis’ manages to be the most watched on Sunday in La 1 and ‘Infiel’ leads its slot

Spanish Television has been a joy in terms of hearings this Sunday. And it is that they have achieved the most watched program of the day of March 13 thanks to the broadcast of Geminiwithin the container The film of the week, and which has improved by 4.2 points and 590,000 viewers the broadcast of The scandal the previous Sunday.

According to Kantar data offered by Dos30, Barlovento Comunicación and GECA, Geminidirected by Ang Lee with Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, reached a quota of 15% with 2,241,000 viewers.

The movie ‘Géminis’ is the most watched on Sunday on TV 🏆 with 2,241,000 followers and a 15% share in prime time. @La1_tve.

📺 5,530,000 people contacted at least 1 minute.

⬆️ Exceeds the data for La 1 on the day by 47.3% (10.2%).#Hearings #Movies pic.twitter.com/T2GhVPhlRE — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) March 14, 2022

Antena 3, however, can breastfeed with Unfaithful, which leads its fringe. The Turkish series marked a 16% with 1,986,000 viewers on average, improving its share, but losing some followers, compared to the broadcast of its previous chapter.

Yesterday #Unfaithful13Mar from @antena3com is the LEADER in its broadcast time slot with a 16.0% share and an average of 1,986,000 viewers.

A total of 4,109,000 people watched the Turkish series at some point with a fidelity of 48.3%.#Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/QV7vG0Gy68 — Windward Communication (@blvcom) March 14, 2022

Significant drop of more than 4 points for About Évole, in laSexta. The program revolved around the writer Megan Maxwell, and this time she settled for a 6.6% share with 1,107,000 viewers. A rerun of the show was then broadcast In hostile land, Ukrainewith Jalis de la Serna, who got 847,000 spectators and a 5.8% share.

In Cuatro, prime time was occupied by the program about the mystery Fourth millenium, What did you get 966,000 viewers on average with a 6.6% screen share. Among other topics, they discussed post-mortem cerebral, regressive hypnosis and recalled the story of the priest from Malaga who sexually abused his parishioners to achieve ecstasy.

Miriam Saavedra, Tom Brusse and Víctor Sandoval entered last night to Secret Story at the gala known as The night of secrets. The program presented by Toñi Moreno attracts 1,088,000 spectators with a 10.3% share. Down compared to the previous week.

And in La 2, the movie Far from the sea, within Spanish version, closes the night of the generalist chains with an average of 3% with 381,000 spectators.

Of the rest of the programs, highlight Antena 3 Weekend News in its desktop edition as the most watched news, with a 19.4% and 2,193,000 viewers.

