The film had everything to be a success, but it has become the biggest failure in Netflix history

Gal Gadot’s second Netflix Original film ‘Agent Stone’ smashed the competition when it premiered on the streaming platform last week. The spy action movie has become the most watched on the platform by a wide margin. The latest Netflix film has been viewed over 33 million times since its premiere. ‘Agent Stone’ has been viewed more than four times as many times as its closest competitor on the platform. In second place is ‘Hidden Strike’ in its third week and newcomer ‘Untold: Johnny Football’, which clocked 7.7 million views last week.

Netflix

Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone in this action-adventure film. She is introduced as an MI6 agent of the British government and an expert hacker. Prima facie, it appears Stone has no real field experience and is confined to the surveillance van. During one of the team’s missions, Stone is forced to reveal his true identity as a double agent when his team is unexpectedly attacked by a team of mercenaries. She is working for a secret organization known as The Charter and is an expert in the field arts.

Charter becomes the target of other intelligence organizations who want to take possession of the software known as “The Heart”. This sophisticated piece of technology uses data to accurately predict future events based on mathematical probabilities. When the software falls into enemy hands, Stone does everything possible to recover The Heart and prevent a global disaster.

‘Agent Stone’: The Reality of Audience Data

Netflix

According to a report by IGN, 1.8 million US households watched ‘Agent Stone’ during its opening weekend. Data analysis is provided by company Samba TV, which specializes in providing real-time information and audience analysis.

Although “Agent Stone” is topping the Netflix charts, the film pales in comparison to Gadot’s Netflix debut “Red Alert.” Apart from Gadot, the action comedy included big stars like Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. ‘Red Alert’ is one of the most watched movies on the streaming platform so far, which complicates your chances of seeing ‘Agent Stone 2’.

Gal Gadot in ‘Red Alert’ Frank Massey/Netflix © 2021

“Agent Stone” caused a sensation this weekend with 1.8 million US households watching it, but that was only a drop from its first original, “Red Alert”, which was watched by 4.2 million households. first three days. This may not be an accurate comparison between “Agent Stone” and “Red Alert,” considering that the latter featured many more A-list stars. We are seeing an increase in blockbusters this summer compared to the release of ‘Red Alert’ in 2021, when much of the film industry was still grappling with the effects of the global pandemic.