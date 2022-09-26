the film in which George Clooney and Nicole Kidman made a bet that lasted 20 years

Brad Pitt recently told in an interview that he considered that the most handsome man in cinema in the past was Paul Newman and that in the present the position is for George Clooney, stating that “I have to name that son of a bitch George Clooney because why not?”

Of course, in the film that we propose today, Clooney competes with Pitt in beauty, but the best thing is not that, nor that his co-star is the always wonderful Nicole Kidman . The best thing about this film is that it came with a bet included and that it lasted two decades.

We don’t talk about the dc series that we can see on HBO Max and that shares a name with this film, but of the film that directed by Mimi Leder and that has George Clooney and Nicole Kidman as protagonists.

The peacemakerthe film by George Clooney and Nicole Kidman

The story begins when a train carrying nuclear warheads has an accident in the Urals, causing a nuclear explosion. What seemed like an accident turns out to be part of a plot that hides the trafficking of nuclear weapons, something that Dr. Julia Kelly (Kidman) discovers. She, along with Colonel Thomas Devoe (Clooney) must stop the culprits and prevent the next installment.

You can watch the movie at Amazon Prime Video in AppleTV+ or in Movistar+ a commitment to high intensity, with many explosions, action to the fullest and some very young Nicole Kidman and George Clooney that being honest, they are not in their best film. But yes, during filming, they made a very interesting bet that had little to do with the movie.

The bet of George Clooney and Nicole Kidman that lasted 20 years

The most interesting thing about this 1991 film is the bet that Clooney and Kidman, together with michelle pfeiffer they made: $10,000 that George Clooney married and had children before turning 40. At that time he was 36 years old.

The actor had already been married to Talia Balsam until 1993 and in the bet, Pfeiffer and Kidman claimed that paternity would happen sooner than the actor believed. But the years passed and neither marriage nor children.

Clooney’s 40th birthday arrived Kidman sent him a check on the day of his birthday with the amount agreed on in the bet, but the actor was not willing to stop playing: “Double or nothing for another 10 years,” he told him, sending him the check back.





10 more years passed and surprise: no children. But in 2013, at 52, she met stylish lawyer Amal Alamuddin (now Amal Cloney) whom she married in September 2014 and had twins in 2017.

Thirty years after making that bet, the eternal Hollywood bachelor ended up married with children. Now, whether Kidman and Pfeiffer paid their debts is something we don’t know.

