The film ‘Model 77’ by Alberto Rodríguez, with Javier Gutiérrez and Miguel Herrán, will open the 70th edition of Zinemaldia

‘Modelo 77’, the latest film directed by Alberto Rodríguez, will be in charge of opening the 70th edition of the Film Festival. It will be screened out of competition on September 16 at the Kursaal gala.

Rodríguez, who once again has the collaboration of his usual screenwriter Rafael Cobos, resorts to a real event, one of the most massive escapes in the history of the Spanish penitentiary, to tell a story of friendship, solidarity and freedom, interpreted in the leading roles by Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez. The action begins in the year 77 in the Modelo prison in Barcelona, ​​where Manuel, a young accountant awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a sentence of between 6 and 8 years, a disproportionate punishment for the crime committed. He has Pino as a cellmate. Both join a group of common or “social” prisoners who fight for their rights and for amnesty at the dawn of democracy in Spain after 40 years of dictatorship.

During filming, the Sevillian filmmaker commented that it is a project he had wanted to do for years, specifically since he finished ‘7 vírgenes’ (2005). Together with Cobos, he rewrote the script more than twenty times with the story of the Coordinator of Prisoners in Struggle (Copel), which promoted a chain of protests in Spanish prisons during the Transition demanding the same amnesty as that agreed for those imprisoned for political reasons. .

the first thought



Initially they planned to tell about the Model’s escape, which was massive, with 45 people escaping from jail through a sewer that ended in the center of Barcelona. During the research to write the script they discovered the history of Copel and decided to focus on this movement because “it is very difficult for such oppressed people to be able to overcome the fear of repression after so many years of dictatorship and put their fight for freedom on on top of everything, including their own lives and bodies, but that’s how it happened.”

THE MOVIE Title.

‘Model 77’.

Director.

Albert Rodriguez.

interpreters.

Miguel Herrán, Javier Gutiérrez, Jesús Carroza, Fernando Tejero, Catalina Sopelana, Xavi Sáez.

Opening.

September 16 at the Kursaal Auditorium.

Commercial premiere.

September 23.

Synopsis.

Model prison. Barcelona 1977. Manuel, a young accountant, imprisoned and awaiting trial for committing embezzlement, faces a possible sentence of between 6 and 8 years. He soon, along with his cellmate, Pino, joins Copel, a group of common prisoners who will fight for their rights and amnesty.

During the shooting in Seville, -in an abandoned artillery factory the closed Barcelona prison was recreated and where a part of the film was also filmed-, Rodríguez recounted that «in the Model there was a day when more than two hundred people injured themselves and They cut the veins at the same time so that the press could come and denounce that they lacked doctors, hygiene, rights, and that they had to cover the toilet with plastic bottles to prevent the rats from getting out.

La Modelo was in the center of Barcelona and, among other modules, there was one called the ‘invested’ one, where many homosexuals were found who had been subject to the Law of vagrants and thugs. Prisoners were also imprisoned for economic crimes, who were brutally punished.

Rafael Cobos defines ‘Model 77’ as a film where emotion, hectic, playful, critical perspective come together…, and although it touches on the Transition from one of the most disadvantaged sectors, “it is not a political film or a pamphlet , but one of our most human and exciting films.

Produced by Atípica Films and Movistar Plus+, the cast, in addition to Herrán and Gutiérrez, is made up of Javier Carroza, Fernando Tejero and Catalina Sopelana. It will arrive in commercial theaters on September 23.

A regular at Zinemaldia for two decades

Ever since he presented his first film, ‘El factor Pilgrim’ (2000), Alberto Rodríguez has been a regular at Zinemaldia. Then, the film, co-directed with Santi Amodeo, received a special mention in the New Directors section. With his next work, ‘El traje’ (2002), he repeated, now alone, in the same section. His debut in the Official Section was with ‘7 vírgenes’ (2005). After shooting ‘After’ he returned to Donostia with ‘Grupo 7’, screened at Made in Spain. Rodríguez returned to the official competition of the contest with ‘La isla minima’ (2014). He later returned to compete with ‘The man with a thousand faces’ (2016) and a year later he presented the series ‘La peste’ in the Official Section out of competition.

Contents of the contest



With the announcement of the film that opens the Zinemaldia, what the 70th edition, which will be held between September 16 and 24, will be like. At the moment two Donostia Awards are already known: the actress Juliette Binoche, who is also the star of the official contest poster and who will present ‘Avec amour et acharnement’, a film with which Claire Denis won the Silver Bear for Best Director in the Berlinale, and director David Cronenberg, who will come to San Sebastian with ‘Crimes of the Future’, his latest work, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, which competed at the last Cannes. Still need to know at least one other of these awards.

Over the next week, the Festival will reveal the Spanish-produced films that are going to take part in the contest.

It has also been announced that the retrospective will be dedicated to the French director and screenwriter Claude Sautet (1924-2000), author of such celebrated films as ‘At all risks’, (1960), ‘The things of life’ (1970) and ‘ Max and the junkmen’ (1971).