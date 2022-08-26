The film of the controversy: Olivia Wilde denied that Harry Styles had received more than Florence Pugh and told why he kicked Shia LaBeouf

A few days before its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Olivia Wilde came out to clarify versions linked to Do not worry honey, her second film as a director starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, which in Argentina it will be released on September 22.

The director denied rumors of a salary gap between the actress of little women and the musician, who is also his partner, and also told the reason why he fired Shia LaBeouf, who was going to play the character that was later taken up by the former One Direction.

As for the rumor that Styles had been paid three times more than the Oscar-nominated actress, the filmmaker flatly denied it. “There are a lot of things out there that I don’t pay attention to. But I find it absurd clickbaits invented and the consequences of a non-existent salary inequality between our main actors and the supporting ones. I’m really angry about those kinds of rumors.” He stated in dialogue with Variety.

Wilde recalled her early days in the industry, when she was struggling to get good roles as an actress, and spoke of how unequal pay affected her, which is why she would not behave that way as a crew chief. “ I am a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years and [la brecha salarial] it’s something I’ve struggled with for myself and for other actresses, especially being a director. There is no validity in those sayings,” he clarified.

She then explained the reason behind the firing of LaBeouf, originally hired to play the character of Jack, and touched on the climate the actor created on set and how she wanted to protect Pugh from his co-star. “ I say this as someone who is a huge fan of your work: your process was not adequate to the ethics that I demand in my productions. It has a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy ”, he expressed.

Later, tangentially alluded to the complaint for psychological, emotional and sexual abuse presented by the singer and ex-partner of the actor, FKA Twigs. “After this happened, a lot of things came to light that worried me a lot in terms of behavior. For our film, what we really needed was an energy that would serve as a great support. Especially in a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported. “, he pointed. Finally, she had a few words for the interpreter: “I wish you health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”

A few weeks ago, the versions of a discussion and subsequent estrangement of the actress from the director resounded strongly. The rumors gained strength when Pugh timidly advertised the feature film on his networks, something he doesn’t usually do with other projects. To this was added her curious silence to two recent publications that Wilde dedicated exclusively to her.

Nevertheless, What aroused the greatest suspicion was how the actress refused to provide quotes to Variety about Do not worry honey, referring to “work commitments”. In this way, his word is not part of the coverage made by the publication of the film in which he stars.

The origin of Pugh’s anger was explained by a TikTok user, @clairenotdanes, who is close to a person who worked on the production of the film. “The biggest rumor I’ve heard in general, and which also allegedly came from the production assistants who worked on the set [es que] that Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry Styles that it led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over directing.“, revealed.

Wilde has been in a relationship with the singer for a year and a half and, according to the testimony spread on the networks, he would not have been able to draw a limit in the workplace . The filmmaker and the artist would have created an unprofessional climate that was not to the liking of the protagonist of Midsummer. So far, neither she nor Wilde have commented on the alleged dispute, so extra attention will surely be paid to the film’s premiere in Venice.

In April of this year, at CinemaCon, the event organized in Las Vegas by the National Association of American Theater Owners in which previews of films seeking distribution are revealed, Wilde showed the first images of his film. However, her moment was overshadowed when a man in a suit handed her an envelope that said “Personal and Confidential” and the actress believed it was a script, until she saw the papers inside it. Despite the bad timing, she continued the presentation with professionalism. Soon it was learned that had received some legal documents sent by the lawyers of his ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis, linked to the custody of his two children, daisy, 5 years old, and otis, Out of 8.

In the interview with Variety, the director referred to the episode again and described it as “sabotage”, although she was not surprised. “There is a reason why I left that relationship,” he said, without wanting to expand. For his part, the actor ted lasso He clarified that he instructed his lawyers to notify Wilde at Heathrow airport.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were one of the most established couples of the industry. Anyway, could not overcome several crises and it all came to an end in 2020, after nine years of relationship. The year after the breakup, Wilde began to appear with Harry Styles and Sudeikis was quick to react with curious statements to the press. In dialogue with GQ magazine, The Emmy winner assured that he was “trying to find out what happened” so that this decision was reached, hinting that the breakup was not by mutual agreement. “I will better understand why [nos separamos] in a year, a little better in two and much better in five”, said the actor.