The film of the Trial of the Military Juntas arrives in theaters in Mar del Plata – Today’s portrait

The Mar del Plata commercial cinema billboard is renewed this Thursday with one of the premieres This year’s most anticipated national films: “Argentina 1985”, the film about the trial of the Military Juntas which has Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani and Alejandro Flechner as protagonists. In addition, “La mujer rey”, “Sonríe” and “Mad Max” will be released.

“Argentina 1985”

The film goes back to the 1980s, in the trial of the Military Juntas during the government of President Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín. One of the most important judicial events in the history of the country. Starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, in the role of prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo.

The film was chosen by the Argentine Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences to compete for a place in the “Best International Film” category at the next Oscar Awards. The vote to participate in the Hollywood awards was at the Kirchner Cultural Center where 250 members of the Committee participated and was selected from a total of 61 films this year.

The film was directed by Santiago Mitre, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Santiago Carabante, Ricardo Darín, Ricardo “Chino” Darín, Federico Posternak, Axel Kuschevatzky and Victoria Alonso. The film won the Audience Award at the San Sebastian Festival.

“The Woman King”

It is a film about women warriors led exclusively by a cast made up of black actresses. His story is witness to a real historical event that is not well known by the general public, but will be once the film hits theaters.

The film starring Viola Davis tells the real story of the Agojie, an elite unit of warriors that was made up exclusively of women. The group, characterized by a fierceness that had never been seen before, was in charge of protecting the African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 19th century.

The protagonist is Nanisca (Viola Davis) who became the general and trainer of the group. Her mission was to recruit a large number of women and train them for battle against an enemy determined to end her way of life. Next to her is the recruit Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), who will become a key player in the fight against that opponent who violated the honor of the town, enslaved his people and intends even more to decimate everything they have lived for. .

Although The King Woman is based on a true story, its adaptation is not entirely accurate. Screenwriter Dana Stevens explained that much of the writing about this group was designed by white Europeans. Reason why the new vision, fueled by more in-depth research, allows the film to escape the prejudices of the colonizing gaze.

Viola Davis is the only African-American actress to win an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony. She would need to sing in some capacity to win the Grammy and get to form the prestigious acronym EGOT. While that is taking place, the actress devoted her efforts for seven years to make The King Woman a reality. Of course, financing a project with feminist and historical overtones, and led by a mostly black cast, was somewhat complicated.

“Smile”

Filmmaker Parker Finn envisioned a much more ambitious goal when he decided to write and direct his first feature film, Smile. “He wanted the movie to feel like a continuous panic attack from start to finish,” he commented.

After witnessing a strange and traumatic incident with a patient, clinical psychiatrist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying events she can’t explain. As overwhelming panic begins to affect every aspect of her life, Rose must confront her troubled past in order to survive and escape her terrifying new reality.

Smile was inspired by a short film Finn made in 2020. Entitled Laura Hasn’t Slept, the short starred Caitlin Stasey, who also has a memorable role in Smile, and won a Special Jury Prize in the Midnight Shorts category. of SXSW®. The film generated a lot of industry interest around Finn, which successfully submitted a feature film version to Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment producers Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

“MadMax”

Mad Max is a 1979 Australian police-action film written and directed by George Miller and starring Mel Gibson. The film set in Australia was released a year later in the rest of the world.

With a dystopian theme and a small budget of $350,000, the film managed to gross $100 million worldwide and produced three sequels: Mad Max 2 in 1981 (known as The Road Warrior or The Road Warrior), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985 (Mad Max, beyond the dome of thunder) and Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015

Finally, it should be remembered that these premieres are added to those currently on the billboards in all theaters from Cinemacenter, Ambassador, Los Gallegos Shopping, Cines del Paseo and Paseo Aldrey : “Paradise Passage”, “Barbarian”, “Don’t worry honey”, “The orphan”, “The origin”, “Avatar 1″, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, “30 nights with my ex”, “Samurai Dog” and “Minions”.

Tickets at $700 or with discounts can be obtained through the online sales system or at the ticket offices of each movie theater in Mar del Plata. As for promotions, from the company they reported that from Monday to Wednesday the current 2 × 1 continues and continue the possibility of accessing to a free ticket or 2×1 in 2D and 3D for PAMI Benefits.