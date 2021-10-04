“The film on the Circeo massacre, a necessary and necessary story” – Corriere.it

Stefano Jervi did not participate in the Circeo massacre between 29 and 30 September 1975; he was not there when the three neofascist torturers of his friends, Andrea Ghira, Gianni Guido and Angelo Izzo, killed Rosaria Lopez (the actress Federica Torchetti), drowning her in a bathtub, and seriously injured Donatella Colasanti (Benedetta Porcaroli), believing her dead, locked in the trunk of the car with Rosaria, now lifeless.

After the preview at the Venice Film Festival, on Thursday for Warner it will be released in theatersThe Catholic school from Stefano Mordini, taken from the monumental book by Edoardo Albinati. Little is known about Stefano Jervi. In the film played by Guido Quaglione, 27 years old from Rome.

Guido, who was Jervi?

A lone wolf, a maverick son of a wealthy family like few others. died young, while planting a bomb on a roof for an organized group that was not far-right. In him there was not only politics, he was moved by something else, by boredom ….





Out of boredom in the film, do you sleep with the mother of a friend of yours?

Yes, with Picchiatello’s mother (who a bit sketchy), played by Jasmine Trinca. Jervi treats her like a rubber doll. And again out of boredom, with the aim of turning an evening born badly, on a friend’s birthday he takes his sister to bed without posing any problems. He had his sexual initiation. one completely disenchanted, there was the machismo of the right but, as I said, it was also driven by something else.

From what?

From the contempt for women and from an unconscious search for himself in a continuous challenge, he was handsome, handsome, with friends he did not boast of his conquests, he was self-reported.

his first film, shooting intimate scenes is one of the hardest things.

Jasmine reassured me and the director too. To all of us actors, young or more experienced and famous, he said he would not leave us alone.

45 years have passed, it was another world, but did you know the environment that gravitates between Parioli, Villa Flaminia, San Leone Magno?

In the film there are both the Trieste neighborhood and the environment of the parishes. I went to both of them. It seems done on purpose. But the world of orators has to do with it only because I was part of a company of very young actors, All on stage, who worked in those places. My life opposed to the dynamics of the characters in the film. The theater opened my horizons, but who knows how many Jervis I met in my adolescence.

was one of the most important trials on men who hate women. Indeed, it was The trial: later, the rape passed from a crime against morality to a crime against the person.

I was born many years later but I was aware of it, my parents told me about it, a bit like the killing of Falcone and Borsellino, the state massacres … Benedetta Porcaroli, who plays Donatella, said it well: a story dutiful and necessary.

The film lacks the context of fascism.

There is because of the absence of families in that comfortable environment apparently so normal.

You have been mainly a theater actor so far. She recited Racine in French, she can do it in German, she took part in a course of the great Eimuntas Nekrosius…

I met him shortly before his death. I improvised on the Seagull Chekhov where my character, Sorin, in a wheelchair, I made him get up to seek youth. Nekrosius told me: not wrong but not credible, he added that everything can be done but it must be justified. It was a great lesson. During breaks at work he smoked and did not eat, he feeds on his work, his Lithuanian assistant told us.

What theater did you grow up with?

Acting born as a pastime, the passion that came later, at 18 I started looking around, it was a natural process. At the theater the first impact was with Sarah Kane’s English post modernism.