The film “Pitch perfect” becomes a TV series

Pitch perfect, 2012 film known in Italy with the title of Voices, which also spawned two other films, will soon become the subject of a new TV series.

As in the film also in this new project the protagonist will be Adam Devine. At the moment it is not known whether Devine will be joined in this show by the other actors of the cast, including the actress. Anna Kendrick.

The series will be set several years after the events of the films and will see the character played by Devine move to Germany to revive her musical career when one of her songs goes big in Berlin. In the first movie Pitch Perfect, Devine played Bumper the main antagonist, leader of a musical group named The Treblemakers. The three films, which grossed over $ 600 million, launched in 2012 and starred Barden University’s all-girls a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they compete against another a cappella group at their college to win. a national demonstration. Also starring Anna Kendrick and Adam Levine were Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect series will be written by Megan Amram, who will also be executive producer and showrunner. Having produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect, Elizabeth Banks will return as a producer. Banks also served as a director for Pitch Perfect 2 and appeared on screen in all three films.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to bring Universal Pictures’ beloved Pitch Perfect franchise to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters of this musical-filled world,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal said in a statement. Television. “We are fortunate to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who have produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to make people laugh and beat. feet to the public “.

