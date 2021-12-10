the film premiered on 11 and 12 December

As we know, Sing 2 – Getting stronger will arrive in our rooms on December 23rd. But if you are dying to see the movie Garth Jennings (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005; Son of Rambow – Rambo’s son, 2007; Sing, 2016) know that the film will arrive in theaters a little early, for a couple of days. Specifically, it will be premiered on 11 and 12 December.

In Sing 2 the protagonists will have to leave the Moon Theater to perform on the stage of a big city. The film always follows the exploits of koala Buster Moon and his cast, who must now focus on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glistening Redshore City. The protagonists will also have to embark on a mission to find rock legend Clay Calloway and convince him to return to the stage.

In the original version the koala Buster is played by the Oscar winner®Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon lends his voice to pig Rosita, Scarlett Johansson to rocker hedgehog Ash, while serious gorilla Johnny will have the voice of Taron Egerton, shy elephant Meena that of Tory Kelly, Nick Kroll’s provocative pig Gunter. Playing the rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway will instead be Bono.

The cast of the Italian voices is made up of the comedian and actor Frank Matano, incredibly talented just like the character he’ll be lending his voice to, the brilliant Darius!

In the cast also two young talents, Jenny De Nucci, rising star, actress, content creator, adored by young and old audiences. She will voice Porsha, a trendsetter, dancer and singer who can’t wait to shine on the stage of the new show conceived by Buster Moon.

Valentina Vernia, TikTok star and dancer, just like the character to whom she will lend her voice, has won the hearts of the youngest after participating in the talent AMICI. Valentina AKA Banana will be the voice of the amazing Nooshy who will also coach Johnny.

To complete the aces of the voice actors there will also be “Sugar” Fornaciari sugar, one of the most famous and recognizable Italian voices in the world, which perfectly reflects the character he will be lending his voice to, the iconic rock star Clay Calloway.

Produced by Illumination Entertainment Sing 2 will be released in Italian cinemas on December 23, 2021 distributed by Universal Pictures International Italy.