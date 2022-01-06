the film returns to television 20 years after its theatrical debut

On Italia1 on the first evening of Thursday 6 January 2022, the first film on the saga of the most famous boy wizard ever returns to television. The first film in the long-running blockbuster series entitled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone airs from about 21:20 bringing the magical adventures of Harry, Hermione and Ron to the small screen. A few days after the film that celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the release of the film, the Italia1 channel starts the cycle that will see the airing of all 8 films dedicated to the fight against the dark lord. Discover the curiosities, the cast and the plot of the film broadcast on Italia1.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: the curiosities and the cast of the film

The first chapter of the saga on the most famous wizard of cinema returns to television to kick off the special cycle that will bring the entire series of films back to air on Italia1. The first film of Harry Potter directed by Chris Columbus based on the work written by the British author JK Rowling, it is broadcast in Italy a few days after the twentieth anniversary of its debut, which took place during the Christmas holidays back in 2001.

The actors who played the wizards have come a long way and have grown a lot and in their own way have established themselves in the cinema even beyond this successful series.

Emma Stone, interpreter of Hermione, seemed the one most capable of confirming the skills shown in the saga but also Daniel Radcliffe, the iconic Harry, and Rupert Grint, the always in the clouds Ron, have continued to reap the fruits sown twenty years ago.

Starting from about 21:20 it will be possible to see the unforgettable ones on stage again Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, the disappeared Richard Harris in those of Albus Dumbledore, Maggie Smith like Professor Minerva McGonagall and again the late Alan Rickman to interpreter Severus Snape.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: the plot

The long epic of Harry Potter against the evil Lord Vordemort begins with the entrance of the wizard in the splendid school of Hogwarts. Harry will meet in this first chapter his trusted friends Hermione and Ron who will help him in his first real adventure. The dark lord is in fact trying to recover his strength after the events that took place at the Potter house various times before and to do so he will join up in the school pre-set by Albus Dumbledore.