The film shot in Santa among the most viewed films of all time on Netflix

The film ‘Murder Mystery’, with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, shot in part in Santa Margherita Ligure in July 2018

“Another satisfaction for Liguria in the cinematographic field. The film ‘Murder Mystery’, with Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler, shot in part in Santa Margherita Ligure in July 2018, is among the most viewed films ever on Netflix “: to announce it Paolo Donadoni, mayor of Santa Margherita Ligure.

Among the most viewed movies on Netflix

In recent weeks, the streaming platform has released the rankings of its most viewed content divided by categories. As for movies, Murder Mystery ranks 5th with 83 million users in the viewer / account rankings (accounts who watched at least two minutes of the TV series or movie within the first 28 days on Netflix) and 10th. place with 170 million viewers by number of hours (calculated within the first 28 days of publication).

The Murder Mystery scenes shot in Santa Margherita Ligure involved the port area; they involved about 300 people, generated an induced amount of over one million euros and brought about 125 thousand euros into the coffers of the municipality.

Loading... Advertisements

Here are the two full rankings

Most viewed movies on Netflix by number of viewers / accounts:

Extraction – 99 million

Bird Box – 89 million

Spenser Confidential – 85 million

6 Underground – 83 million

Murder Mystery – 83 million

The Old Guard – 78 million

Enola Holmes – 77 million

Project Power – 75 million

Army of the Dead – 75 million

Fatherhood – 75 million

Here are the most viewed Netflix movies by number of hours:

Bird Box – 282 million

Extraction – 231 million

The Irishman – 215 million

The Kissing Booth 2 – 209 million

6 Underground – 205 million

Spenser Confidential – 197 million

Enola Holmes – 190 million

Army of the Dead – 187 million

The Old Guard – 186 million

Murder Mystery – 170 million

In the photos the cast of the film during the shooting of Santa Margherita Ligure and a moment of the presentation of the shooting at Villa Durazzo.