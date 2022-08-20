Netflix it’s a box of surprises, and every time we open the platform on one of our devices, we don’t know what we’re going to find. In fact, many times we are not even prepared for some of its surprises. However, an interesting and captivating love and drama movie that is gradually taking center stage has become a “happy surprise”.

It’s about the movie “Dear John”a romantic and drama-combination production, which premiered in 2010 and is available on Netflix since 2017. However, in recent weeks it has been concentrating more and more views, so it would not be surprising if in the coming weeks it approaches the list of the most viewed on the platform.

The film that combines romance and drama lasts 107 minutes and is all the rage on Netflix. Source: Instagram @dearjohnfilm

“Dear John”, the unmissable love and drama movie that is on Netflix and you should not stop watching

“Dear John”in Netflix, is a film that lasts 107 minutes; so it is agile to watch and enjoy without becoming repetitive and generating the feeling that it is “endless”. In addition, the plot also gives it its added attraction: a love story between a young American soldier and a young woman, which goes well. At least until he is recruited to go to war.

“While on leave, an American soldier falls in love with a girl. But when he reenlists, they both must keep their love alive through letters,” describes the synopsis of “Dear John”the drama of love that makes people talk Netflix.

Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried are the main protagonists of “Dear John”while the Swedish Lasse Allström is the director of this captivating love story that is available on Netflixin film form.

The cast of “Dear John”, the unmissable love movie on Netflix