The film that cost Pedro Armendáriz his life

Theresa Garcia

.MEXICO CITY, May 9 (EL UNIVERSAL).- His blue eyes made him one of the most sought-after actors in the golden age of Mexican cinema. It was enough for him to arch his eyebrows and stare for any woman to fall seduced before him, at least in the stories he starred in. His name: Pedro Gregorio Armendáriz Hastings, known only as Pedro Armendáriz.

He was born on May 9, 1963 in Mexico City, he participated in films not only in Mexico but also in the United States, where the final stage of his life was sadly spun.

In Mexico, he performed alongside great stars such as María Félix (“Enamorada”, 1946 and “Maclovia”, 1946), Dolores del Río (“María Candelaria”, 1944 and “La malquerida”, 1949) and María Elena Marqués (” La Perla”, 1947), to mention some of his most emblematic films.

He also worked under the direction of Luis Buñuel in “El Bruto” from 1953, a film where he shared credits with Katy Jurado and Rosita Arenas.

In Hollywood, he participated in films such as “3 godfathers” (1948), “We were strangers” (1949), “The Conqueror” (1956) and shared the screen with John Wayne, Guy Williams and even Sean Connery in the James Bond movie, “From Russia with love” from 1963.

Pedro Armendariz’s tragedy began when he was filming the film “The Conqueror”, produced by Howard Hughes and which was filmed in an area where the US government had carried out nuclear tests, which led to the fact that years later, almost half of the people who participated in filming will get cancer.

This was the case of Armendáriz, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer that caused him severe pain that prevented him from even walking. For this reason, he made the decision to take his own life in the hospital where he was hospitalized.

Pedro Armendáriz died on June 18, 1963, he was just 51 years old. His legacy was shared in part by his son, Pedro Armendáriz Jr., who also died of cancer at age 71.