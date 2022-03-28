The film that is almost three years old and sweeps Netflix

Netflix constantly surprises with its productions and the most viewed movies on its streaming service every week. One of these titles is carried out by Selena Gomezsinger and actress who began her career at Disney and saves sweeps with this film.

The dead don’t die It’s a 2019 title that hit the platform this month and was an immediate hit. The plot is based on the unexpected resurrection of all the dead in a town and the mission of the police chief to control the unusual situation. Along with Selena, the cast is completed with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, and Steve Buscemi.

“A celestial event raises the dead in the normally placid town of Centerville, a situation that the police chief and his assistant struggle to control,” says the synopsis offered by the streaming platform. With a duration of 1:45, this film cataloged within the section “Terror” began to climb in the ranking.

The IMDb site cataloged it with a 5.4 out of 10 stars, with more than 74 thousand votes. On average, she was voted a 6.

The series of three chapters and based on a real case that sweeps Netflix

For those who want action, Netflix offers 3 Ton$: assault on the Central Bank of Brazil, which is based on the surprising case of the robbery at the headquarters of the monetary institution in Fortaleza, where in 2005 a gang of criminals stole more than 160 million reais through a long tunnel.

The documentary series, divided into three episodes, resorts to testimonies of the thieves themselves, policemen and archive material to portray the spectacular case. He also demonstrates the schemes behind the money and the mistakes criminals made after what they imagined was a successful plan.

The story happened in 2005, when a group of criminals dug a tunnel almost 80 meters long from a house they rented near the bank. After tracing the conduit, the thieves managed to enter the bank vault located in Fortaleza, state of Ceará, from where they took 160 million reais ($68 million at the time), which was equivalent to almost 3.5 tons of cash.

“The 21st century already has its ‘theft of the century’”. Some 156 million reais, equivalent to about 68 million dollars, vanished from the vault of a Central Bank branch over the weekend,” Luis Esnal wrote on August 9, 2005, from Brazil as a correspondent for THE NATION. “The alarms did not sound. Motion sensors did not activate. And like in the movie The Great Swindle (with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts), the coup occurred without the closed circuit TV cameras, which watched every inch of the 500 square meter vault, recording anything of what happened, in a fact that will go down in the history of great robberies”, he concluded.