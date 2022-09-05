The film that shows Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves without censorship

They are two of the actors of the moment. Anne of Arms has become the actress everyone wants to work with, while Keanu Reeves He is the most loved Hollywood actor by fans and his colleagues. Both are possessors of great talent and although many do not remember it, they shared the screen on more than one occasion.

Keanu Reeves He began his career in the late 1980s, when he gained notoriety in comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. From there he began to get roles that led him to become one of the action movie heroes in movies like Point Break (1991) and Maximum speed (1994). Then came some more dramatic roles like The Devil’s Advocate Dracula by Bram Stockerand the trilogy Matrix. In recent years, the actor had a resurgence in his career with the action saga John Wick.

Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas, the most established actors of the moment

For its part, Anne of Arms is an actress from Cuba who at the age of 18 moved to Spain where she began her career as an actress. She there she starred in the thriller series The intership for 6 seasons. After various roles in Spanish-language films and series, De Armas made the leap to Hollywood, where he had his first role in an English-language film called Knock, Knock which premiered in 2015.

It was in this film directed by Eli Roth, whose Spanish title is The Dark Side of Desire, that both performers shared the screen for the first time. In addition to Keanu Reeves Y Anne of Arms The cast is completed by Chilean actress Lorenza Izzo.

Keanu Reeves receives an unexpected visitor in Knock Knock

The film tells the story of Evan Webber (Reeves), a successful architect who lives with his wife and children. One day, while they are traveling, Evan must stay home for work. One stormy night, two young women named Bel and Genesis (Of weapons and Izzo), show up at his door unannounced and under the pretext that they were on their way to a party and can’t find the address.

That’s when Evan opens the doors of his home to them and agrees to help them. What you can’t imagine is what these young women are really up to. In the blink of an eye, Evan will lose control of the situation and will be seduced by these visitors whose intentions are not good at all.

Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo play at being femme fatales

the plot of knock knock It unfolds without further delay and before the flirtations and innuendos of these two women, Keanu Reeves will soon be seen in a somewhat compromising situation with them. True to his style, director Eli Roth strips himself of any type of censorship and wastes no time in showing Reeves beside Anne of Arms Y Lorenza Izzo scantily clad and in full action, and not exactly the one that involves car chases and shootouts.

Things start to escalate at Knock Knock and Evan doesn’t know what’s in store for him.

knock knock It did not receive the best reviews, as many criticized Roth’s satirization of exploitation cinema. Despite this, many will remember it as the film in which Anne of Arms Y Keanu Reeves they raised the temperature on more than one occasion.

