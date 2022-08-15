Entertainment

The film that will unite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt on the big screen

Ryan Gosling Y Emily Blunt prepare to work together “The Fall Guy”the next movie David Leitchwho comes from directing Brad Pitt in the recently released “Bullet Train”.

Based on the series of the same name broadcast on ABC between 1981 and 1986tells the story of COlt Seavers, a stuntman who works nights as a bounty hunter to make ends meet. To do this, he enlists the help of his cousin and apprentice Howie Munson and, occasionally, stuntwoman Jody Banks.

