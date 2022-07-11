The film Thor: Love and thunder, one of the highest grossing | THE UNIVERSAL

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth installment of the hammer superhero, arrived this weekend in theaters in North America and unseated the sequel to the “Minions” from the box office leadership in theaters in the region, according to estimates of the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations. Read here: ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ left Netflix, where can we see it now?

The new Thor film, produced for the fourth time on the big screen by Marvel and fighting here against an intergalactic assassin, is played by Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

The film directed by the New Zealander Taika Waititi accumulates since its premiere, on Friday, 143 million dollars in revenues in theaters in the United States and Canada, a considerable figure, above the previous installment.

An “excellent” start for Marvel that works much better than other superhero sagas when they reach their fourth film, said expert David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Thor far surpassed “The Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru”, which led the box office the previous weekend and that this grossed 45.5 million dollars, thus accumulating 210 million revenues since its premiere.