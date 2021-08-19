News

the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios acquired the rights of the live-action movie Cinderella Sony, starring the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. Let’s find out all the details together.

Camila Cabello arrives on Amazon Prime Video with Cinderella

According to Deadline, the plan is for Cinderella to go directly streaming on Amazon Prime on an unspecified date. Sony originally planned to release the film in cinemas towards the beginning of 2021, before delaying it a July due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, Cinderella is the last film I study sold to a streamer since the start of the pandemic, after similar deals with Netflix for The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Vivo and Fatherhood.

Cinderella marks the Cabello’s debut as an actress and is described as “A new musical approach to traditional history” which includes songs by modern artists, along with original songs by Cabello. The film was written and directed by the writer of Pitch Perfect, Kay Cannon, in collaboration with James Corden.

The film turns out to be one of several films that Amazon has bought since the start of the pandemic. The company’s other big acquisitions so far are the Tom Clancy adaptation with Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse, the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s comedy, Coming 2 America and the sci-fi action / thriller The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt.

At the moment Sony still has plans to release Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway in theaters this June, followed by the horror / thriller sequel Escape Room 2 a month later. The studio also scheduled the fourth and final film of Hotel Transylvania in the halls. Transformania it should arrive towards the end of July.

Directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella is played by Camila Cabello who will play the role of Cinderella, Billy Porter like Fab G, Cinderella’s fairy godmother, Idina Menzel like Vivian and Nicholas Galitzine like Prince Robert. At the moment a release date is not yet available.

