the film will be released at the end of 2022, Chris Pratt will lend the voice of Mario – Nerd4.life

None other than Shigeru Miyamoto has come to announce the incredible cast of voice actors who will lend their voices for the movie in computer graphics dedicated to Super Mario. The film, made in collaboration with Illumination Entertainment (the Minions studio) and Chris Meledandri, will be released in theaters inwinter of 2022.

Although nothing is known about the film yet and we will have to wait some more time before seeing the images, Nintendo has announced that the cast of voice actors will be truly stellar. It starts from Chriss Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) who plays a surprisingly talkative Mario to Anya Taylor Joy who will be Princess Peach.

It continues with Charlie Day who plays Luigi and Jack Black in the role of Bowser. Keegan-Michael Kay and Seth Rogen will also be playing as Donkey Kong. Could not miss Charles Martinet, the historic voice of all the characters (or almost) of the Mushroom Kingdom, who will make a surprise cameo.