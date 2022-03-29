The film with 10 Oscar nominations that raised 400 million dollars: where to see it

Many describe her as one of the most important and ambitious projects of the genre in recent years due to the number of times attempts have been made to adapt the spectacular story unsuccessfully.

In markets such as France, Spain, Germany and Italy, “Dune” has been one of the most successful releases of the year and raised worldwide $40.1 million at its theatrical release, even though it was also available on the platform hbo max no fee. The production budget would have been 165 million.

Dune will have its sequel and will be released in 2023

THE MOVIE WITH 10 OSCAR NOMINATIONS THAT RAISED $400 MILLION

The IMDb critics gave it a score of 8.3/10, while on the specialized site “Rotten Tomatoes” it received an acceptance rate of 84% by critics and 94% by viewers.

Dune was nominated for 10 Oscars: Best Movie, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Soundtrack, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

SYNOPSIS OF DUNE, NOMINATED FOR 10 OSCAR AWARDS

The story takes place on the desert planet Arrakis, only world where you can get Melange. This is a substance that serves both as a mind-expanding drug and fuel for interplanetary flight, while also guaranteeing longevity and psychic powers.

In a nutshell, it’s the vital element to achieve cohesion in an empire occupying planets throughout the galaxy.

CAST OF DUNE

The cast of Dune is spectacular and has names of the stature of Timothy ChalametZendaya, Stellan Skarsgrd, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Chang Chen, among others, also participate.

WHO MADE THE DUNE SOUNDTRACK

One of its great attractions is its soundtrack, and the person in charge of composing it was nothing more and nothing less than Hans Zimmer, the creator of the original music for other great movies such as Gladiator, Interstellar, Batman, Inception, Dunkirk.

The Dune soundtrack has the peculiarity of being divided into three albums. The first of them bears the name of The Dune Sketchbook sound trackwhich serves as a intriguing prelude of the score itself, presenting unique and memorable themes for its characters and central ideas, while capturing the mysterious and mystical world of Dune.

At second and main album, called Dune, we can listen powerful percussions that remind us of native African sounds, with a mixture of synthesizers and a heartbeat that increases in intensity, marking a little the tension that we will experience in different passages of the film. These beats also work like a clock, a feature we heard a few years ago in the music for Dunkirk, another Zimmer soundtrack.

The Art and Soul of Dune is the third soundtrack album.. Contains exclusive versions of the film’s main themes selected by Zimmer to accompany a behind-the-scenes companion book, written by executive producer Tanya Lapointe. Hans Zimmer was inspired to compose a second score after seeing the material in the book.

