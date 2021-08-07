Entertainment

the film with a sports legend is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Once again, Netflix throws itself into the world of sports. A film produced by an absolute legend is on its way

netflix
Soon there could be a movie on Netflix produced by a sports legend (Getty Images)

Netflix he wants to do things big in the coming years, with increasingly high-level productions to attract even more audiences. The numbers speak for themselves: subscriptions go up especially when they are there new quality movies and TV series.

It is for this reason that, according to The Wrap, a film will soon arrive that will see one sports legend engaged in the role of producer with his company SpringHill Company: we are talking about LeBron James.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Fortnite, sensational indiscretion: Epic Games ends on sale?

Loading...
Advertisements

Netflix, LeBron James will produce a film for the platform

LeBron james coronavirus nba closed doors
LeBron James will produce the new film (Getty Images)

After becoming a playable character on Fortnite and having played himself in Space Jam: A New Legacy, for LeBron James there is more meat on the fire parallel to the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers champion is preparing to produce – through his SpringHill Company – a original movie for Netflix. Based on Michael Powell’s Canyon Dreams, it will focus on the ‘Rez Ball’, i.e. one basketball style typical of Native Americans.

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> WhatsApp, the latest news is truly sensational: from today it is possible!

The direction and the screenplay will be entrusted to Sydney Freeland, while filming will take place in New Mexico. And an active role of LeBron James, maybe like external consultant or supervisor.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

333
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
317
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
287
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
276
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
245
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
231
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
226
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
218
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
212
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
188
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top