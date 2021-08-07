the film with a sports legend is coming

Once again, Netflix throws itself into the world of sports. A film produced by an absolute legend is on its way

Netflix he wants to do things big in the coming years, with increasingly high-level productions to attract even more audiences. The numbers speak for themselves: subscriptions go up especially when they are there new quality movies and TV series.

It is for this reason that, according to The Wrap, a film will soon arrive that will see one sports legend engaged in the role of producer with his company SpringHill Company: we are talking about LeBron James.

Netflix, LeBron James will produce a film for the platform

After becoming a playable character on Fortnite and having played himself in Space Jam: A New Legacy, for LeBron James there is more meat on the fire parallel to the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers champion is preparing to produce – through his SpringHill Company – a original movie for Netflix. Based on Michael Powell’s Canyon Dreams, it will focus on the ‘Rez Ball’, i.e. one basketball style typical of Native Americans.

The direction and the screenplay will be entrusted to Sydney Freeland, while filming will take place in New Mexico. And an active role of LeBron James, maybe like external consultant or supervisor.