The film with Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder that is available on Netflix

A production in which Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder worked is available on Netflix, find out what it is.

Netflix It has a very varied catalog, from original productions of the platform to films of different genres that it incorporates into its networks. Many of those films that he adds became cult and, some of them, do not usually appear at the top of the page of the red N. As several years have passed since their release, these films are “covered” by the current major releases. In cinephileswe saw one that has Angelina Jolie Y Winona Ryder as protagonists and you can not miss.

The production of Jolie and Ryder on Netflix

Is about Interrupted innocence (or also girl, interrupted) It is a film released in 1999 and lasts two hours. It is carried forward by Jolie, Ryder, Elisabeth Moss, Clea Duvall, Brittany Murphy, Jared Leto, Jeffrey Tambor Y vanessa redgraveamong others.

Its synopsis marks: “Susanna Kaysen, like most girls her age, is confused, insecure and struggles to understand the world around her. After diagnosing her with a personality disorder, her psychiatrist decides to admit her to Claymoore Hospital. There, Susanna meets Lisa, Georgina, Polly and Janet, a group of misfit girls with whom she strikes up a close friendship and who also show her the way to find herself.“.

It is set in the 1960s and was directed by james mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Walk the line, Cop Land). Based on real events, it tries to portray life with mental illness and how the patient lives with it.

The tape received many positive reviews and was critically acclaimed. In turn, it was the film that gave an Oscar to Angelina Jolie What Best Supporting Actress. Subsequently, the actress received a nomination -which I could not win- for Best actress for his role in Changelinga film by Clint Eastwood.

Did you know her, Cinephiles?