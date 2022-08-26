Entertainment

The film with Angelina Jolie that crossed the limits of censorship

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Throughout the history of cinema there films They are remembered for different reasons. Some for their captivating plots, others for their ambitious staging or the magnificent performances of their performers. Or simply for not adjusting to any of the above.

That could be the case for movie which is mentioned below. Although it was not well received by critics, since it does not have good performances or a very solid script, but the chemistry among its protagonists it was marked by fire.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm could be Hollywood’s new fashion couple

4 mins ago

the hot singer in a mini skirt

5 mins ago

8 films for the return to the classroom

15 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian sparkles and nearly pops out of see-through corset as fans think she’s pregnant with fourth child

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button