The film with Angelina Jolie that crossed the limits of censorship

Throughout the history of cinema there films They are remembered for different reasons. Some for their captivating plots, others for their ambitious staging or the magnificent performances of their performers. Or simply for not adjusting to any of the above.

That could be the case for movie which is mentioned below. Although it was not well received by critics, since it does not have good performances or a very solid script, but the chemistry among its protagonists it was marked by fire.

Is about Original sin (original without), a thriller starring Angelina Jolie Y Antonio Banderas. The film released in 2001 was directed by Michael Cristofer, based on the novel Waltz into Darkness of Cornell Woolrich, and the tape The siren of the Mississippi by Francois Truffaut from 1969.

The story takes place in Cuba where the wealthy Luis Vargas (Flags), a man he sends for his fiancée Julia Russell (Jolie), an American woman with whom he maintains a long correspondence relationship. Arriving to meet Luis, he realizes that Julia bears no resemblance to the photos she had sent him. Once the cheating of both is declared, Luis and Julia get married, but soon her past begins to torment her, unleashing a sea of ​​passions, lies and revenge.

As mentioned at the beginning, Original sin It did not enjoy great commercial or critical success. In fact, the reviews of the film condemned the poor development of the script and even the performances of the protagonists. However, the game of seduction between Antonio Banderas Y Angelina Jolie it turned out to be more than convincing for the audience. The characters of Luis and Julia give themselves over to passion and desire on more than one occasion, shamelessly, exceeding the limits of fiction on more than one occasion.

Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas pretended to have great attraction

The fiery scenes between the protagonists left very little to the imagination, which quickly triggered rumors of romances and infidelities between Flags Y Jolie. It was even said that the jealousy of Melanie Griffith, who was married to the actor at the time, led her to be present on the set of the shoot to closely monitor the man from Malaga and thus avoid any further friction with the beautiful Jolie.

The couple crossed the limits of passion in Original Sin

The truth is that skin was not lacking, and the tension and obsession of these two characters in intimacy says it all. Director Michael Cristofer once acknowledged that he should have left a lot of those steamy scenes out of the final cut.

Though Original sin is not a masterpiece of the seventh art, the chemistry between Angelina Jolie Y Antonio Banderas it was enough to turn on the screen.

