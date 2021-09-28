the film with Anna Kendrick available on Home Video

The third adventure of the very nice Bellas is now available in Home Video: here are all the special contents of the DVD and Blu-Ray editions of Pitch Perfect 3

After the success of the first two chapters and the one received last June in our rooms of the third episode, the Bellas are ready to invade our homes with the edition Home Video from Pitch Perfect 3.

In this new adventure the Bellas, the group led by Beca and Fat Amy, have now graduated and launched into the world of work. But the girls will have to come together once again to sing together again:

Graduated and inserted in the real world where singing a cappella is not enough, the Bellas return in the final chapter of the beloved saga. After winning the world championship, the Bellas find themselves divided and discover that there are no great job prospects for making music only with their own voice. But as soon as they get the chance to get together for an overseas tour, this group of wonderful nerds will meet again to make new music and make questionable decisions one last time.

To interpret the protagonists of Pitch Perfect 3, directed by Trish Sie, we find all the protagonists of the first two chapters, such as Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins. They are joined by new performers: John Lithgow, Ruby Rose and award-winning producer and musician DJ Khaled.

Pitch Perfect 3 is available in Home Video since October 9, on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital HD, with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The film will go on sale in a really rich edition of special and fun content. It starts with the deleted scenes and the gaffes, passing through the musical performances of Fat Amy and Fergus in Duet in the casino and of the Bellas in See You Smile. Among the extra contents we will then find the in-depth analysis A Cappella Action, where a scene will be analyzed starting with Fergus betraying Fat Amy and kidnapping the Bellas, through the performance and ending with Rebel Wilson doing the stunt of falling from the ceiling; the clip The women of Pitch Perfect 3, where the most important elements of the development and production of the film will be illustrated; video The final performance, with which fans will be able to witness the genuine affection that exists between the Bellas both in front of and behind the camera, in a thrilling closing of the film and production behind the scenes.

Finally we will find the clip South Hollywood, dedicated to Atlanta, now transformed into a metropolis for film production and the cast and crew couldn’t be happier, but also Evermoist’s extended musical performances in How a Heart Unbreaks, by Young Sparrow and DJ Dragon Nutz in You Got It and Saddle Up in Ex’s and Oh’s.