the film with Anne Hathaway set during the pandemic

For some time now, films set in the period of the pandemic have begun to arrive. A year after the outbreak of covid-19 around the world, it arrives “Locked Down”, new film by Doug Liman. The film, written by the creator of “Peaky Blinders”, Steven Knight, puts at the center of the story a couple who have now reached the end of the relationship, Linda (Anne Hathaway) And Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor). The two are ready to separate but the national lockdown blocks them. And there is more, because circumstances will lead them to plan a robbery together. All this will show a Paxton And Linda the relationship in a new light.

The long, set and shot in London between September And October 2020 in just 18 days, it is therefore a mix between a romantic comedy and a heist movie. Nothing that hasn’t already been done. But with the pandemic topic out of the way and the limited number of days of filming, the solution found can be risky. Alongside the two protagonists, the cast includes big names such as Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley. HBO Max bought the film in December 2020. Later, the January 14, was released in the few US theaters still open and on the streaming platform of WarnerMedia.

Locked Down Trailer

Liman and the Locked Down Challenge

Director Doug Liman he stated that it was not easy to shoot in such a short time and with limited resources. It is said that the Hathaway and Ejiofordue to the limited time available to complete the filming of the film, they also shot scenes they had not yet learned the lines of. Liman he also said that although initial reports said the film had a budget of 10 million of Euro, “Locked Down” it was actually shot on a budget of 3 million.

The American director, however, says he is proud of having made an intimate film with all the difficulties of the case. For him simply a passing film, which prepared him for the great adventure that awaits him in the coming months. Liman in fact, it will go around the Universal the first film really set in space with Tom Cruise to take on the role of the protagonist. This time the budget at his disposal will be higher, hovering around 200 million. The director will have the help of NASA, and to bring them into space will be there Space X from Elon Mask. A great adventure that will change science fiction cinema. But before Liman he decided to enjoy hers “Locked Down”.

Paola Maria D’Agnone

