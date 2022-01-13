the film with Anne Hathaway will soon become a TV series

One Day: the synopsis of the film

It is 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley they just met. Both know that the following day, after graduation, they will have to take different paths. But after just one day together, they can’t stop thinking about each other. As the years go by, Dex and Em begin to lead separate lives, very different from the people they had dreamed of becoming. Yet, unable to let go of that special something that brought them together that first night, an extraordinary relationship develops between the two. Over the course of 20 years, snapshots of this relationship follow one another on the same day, July 15 each year. Dex and Em face squabbles and quarrels, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears, and as the true meaning of this pivotal day is revealed, they have to deal with the nature of love and life itself.

One Day, the new Netflix TV series, is currently in development and the actual start of filming is scheduled for 2022 in the UK, according to The Hollywood Reporter. To date, we know that the writing team is led by the BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose, Three Girls), Anna Jordan (Killing Eve, Succession), Vinay Patel (Doctor Who) And Bijan Sheibani (Morning Song).

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for One Day, but we can probably expect it to be 2023. Maybe July 15th?