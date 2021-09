the film with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez born from a manual on pregnancy

Heidi Murkoff is the millionaire author of a series of hugely popular pregnancy guides that are very loosely inspired by Kirk Jones’ film.

One of the themes often addressed by cinema, especially in the form of comedy, is that of the relationships between parents and children, in practice the family. But there was not until 2012 an American film that told on the basis of a well-known series of manuals what happens before becoming one, namely motherhood and all that it entails on the life of a couple. Let’s talk about the choral comedy What to expect when you expect, directed by Kirk Jones and with a cast of prima donnas – Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick – flanked by equally well-known actors, such as Dennis Quaid, Chace Crawford, Matthew Morrison, Rodrigo Santoro, Joe Manganiello And Chris Rock.

What to Expect When Expecting: The storyline and the trailer

The film tells the life of five couples and the change in their relationship after the arrival of a child: Jules (Diaz) and Evan (Morrison), two television celebrities, have been together for a very short time and must seek compromises to reconcile life and career. . Then there’s a self-help book fanatic on pregnancy, Wendy (Banks), who discovers on her skin that it’s not all roses and her new, young partner (Brooklyn Decker) of his father-in-law (Quaid). And again, a photojournalist (Lopez) is looking for a child to adopt while her husband (Santoro), terrified of responsibility, finds help in a group of future dads, and finally Rosie (Kendrick) and Marco (Crawford), two rivals. in business who after an unexpected night of passion conceive a child.

What to Expect When Expecting: The Italian trailer of the film

What to Expect When Expecting: A film born from a manual

Often a film is based on a novel or an essay, from a true or fictional story. What to expect when you expect instead it was born from the first of a series of manuals that have sold beyond 34 million copies in the United States alone and have been translated into 30 languages ​​(published by Sperling & Kupfer in Italy). It is estimated that 93 percent of pregnant women who read a manual in America have read it, which explains why the New York Times placed it along with the “sequels” in the list of the most influential books of the last 25 years. Of her pregnancy guides, titled “What To Expect”, Heidi Murkoff made an ever-expanding billionaire deal. In addition to books – which after pregnancy are also aimed at parents of preschool children – the author has developed a website, apps and a foundation. Murkoff, that she is not a pediatrician like the famous Doctor Spock (not to be confused with Mr Spock), on whose manual generations of children have been raised, declares herself to be a nurse and mother. The idea of ​​writing a pregnancy manual came to her when she was pregnant with her first daughter (she has two) because she did not find a satisfactory enough guide on how to deal with this very upsetting moment, physically and psychologically, in a woman’s life. Anyone who has had children is looking frantically, as the author guessed, for an instruction manual, which obviously does not apply to everyone, since every pregnancy is different, even if it has points in common with all the others.

What to Expect When Expecting – The cast: Who are the moms of the film

A female team, made up of the authors Shauna Cross And Heather Hach, was commissioned to script the film taking a cue from Heidi Murkoff’s manual, from which obviously he does not take any specific story. The former, a former figure skater, has also written a film that is definitely in contrast with the atmospheres of What to expect when you expect, that is to say Bastard Santa 2, while Hach is also the author of That crazy Friday. We do not know if they are mothers, but certainly among the actresses in the cast they are Elizabeth Banks, who has two children from a surrogate mother, Jennifer Lopez who has twins and Brooklyn Decker who has a little girl. Also Cameron Diaz had a surrogate daughter named Raddix in December 2019. Sia Decker that Lopez were nominated as Worst Supporting Players at the infamous Razzie Awards for their role in this film.