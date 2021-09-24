the film with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez born from a manual on pregnancy

Heidi Murkoff is the millionaire author of a series of hugely popular pregnancy guides that are very loosely inspired by Kirk Jones’ film.

One of the themes often addressed by cinema, especially in the form of comedy, is that of the relationships between parents and children, in practice the family. But there was not until 2012 an American film that told on the basis of a well-known series of manuals what happens before becoming one, namely motherhood and all that it entails on the life of a couple. Let’s talk about the choral comedy What to expect when you expect, directed by Kirk Jones and with a cast of prima donnas – Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Anna Kendrick – flanked by equally well-known actors, such as Dennis Quaid, Chace Crawford, Matthew Morrison, Rodrigo Santoro, Joe Manganiello And Chris Rock.

What to Expect When Expecting: The storyline and the trailer

The film tells the life of five couples and the change in their relationship after the arrival of a child: Jules (Diaz) and Evan (Morrison), two television celebrities, have been together for a very short time and must seek compromises to reconcile life and career. . Then there’s a self-help book fanatic on pregnancy, Wendy (Banks), who discovers on her skin that it’s not all roses and her new, young partner (Brooklyn Decker) of his father-in-law (Quaid). And again, a photojournalist (Lopez) is looking for a child to adopt while her husband (Santoro), terrified of responsibility, finds help in a group of future dads, and finally Rosie (Kendrick) and Marco (Crawford), two rivals. in business who after an unexpected night of passion conceive a child.