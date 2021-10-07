the film with Camila Cabello will arrive directly on Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella is a modern version of the well-known folk tale

Cinderella, the new adaptation Sony of the famous folk tale that has had an incredible amount of transpositions in the past (the best known, of course, is the animated version Disney of 1950), unfortunately it will not arrive in the hall. The realization, directed and written by Kay Cannon (Girlboss, Hands off our daughters), was originally supposed to arrive in cinemas on February 5th but, due to some shifts (probably due to Covid) had been moved to this summer, also with a view to the recovery of the film industry. Inexplicably, this shift will not be taken into consideration: as reported by ComicBook, in fact, Cinderella will be distributed directly on Amazon Prime Video, without touching the room. This is worldwide except in China, where Sony still owns the distribution rights. At present, we do not know when the product will be released although probably later this year.

A decidedly peculiar choice that we honestly do not know from what it is due. Maybe the production is getting its hands on in anticipation of another closure or is there more? The realization, however, is still shrouded in mystery even though it has been announced for quite some time. There is not much news on the net about Cinderella except some photos from the set, while we have no reliable information on the plot and other important details of the film.

The work sees as the protagonist Camila Cabello in the role of the nice princess, Billy Porter who lends his face to the fairy Godfather, Idina Menzel who plays the wicked stepmother Vivian. Besides them, they are also present Pierce Brosnan (in an unknown part), Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrix), Maddie Baillio (Anastasia), Charlotte Spencer (Drizella) and many others. From what little has emerged from the project, Cinderella it will be a modern reinterpretation of the classic secular history that we have come to know and love in recent years.

