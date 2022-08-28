The film with Chris Evans and Brie Larson very different from Marvel

If you are looking for a feature film to enjoy this weekend, here is the ideal recommendation. This is the fiction other than Captain America and Captain Marvel that you can see on HBO Max!

The constant competition between streaming platforms to offer the best service can be a double-edged sword. Although this allows access to more than diverse catalogues, at the same time it is difficult to decide in the face of such a variety in the offer. This is why in Spoiler we will help you choose the ideal recommendation to enjoy the weekend: a movie with Chris Evans Y Brie Larson which is very different from Marvel and which is available in hbo max.

Although both actors built a career apart from the superhero franchise, their arrival at Kevin Feige’s company allowed them to achieve worldwide popularity. Chris Evans stood out in the skin of Steve Rogers, the great Captain America who led the Avengers alongside Iron Man. For her part, Brie Larson continues to play Carol Danvers, recognized as Captain Marvel relatively recently in the cinematic universe.

But long before they met at the studio that adapts the famous comics, they shared a movie that you can now enjoy streaming. Is about Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the tape based on the series of graphic novels drawn by Bryan Lee O’Malley. with address of Edgar Wrightin 2010 came this fiction that combines action and comedy with a cast full of familiar faces that includes these two Marvel figures.

What is the proposal about? Scott Pilgrim, the title character of the film, is a young Canadian musician. His life changes completely when he meets Ramona V. Flowers, an American delivery girl whom he considers the girl of his dreams. However, to win his heart, the main character must fight to fulfill a complex mission: defeat seven evil ex-boyfriends who are trying to defeat him.

The film actually stars Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers respectively. However, within the cast, Chris Evans stands out as Lucas Lee and Brie Larson as Natalie V. Envy Adams. Likewise, the cast is completed with performances by Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Alison Pill, and Jason Schwartzmanamong others.