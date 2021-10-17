the film with Emily Blunt from June 24 to theaters

Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) has a titanium plate stuck in his skull due to a past accident. Dancer in a car show, her erotic performances make her easy prey for men, who approach her without half measures. But Alexia kills those who get too close with a clip and collects murders that force her to flee and assume the identity of a boy, Adrien, the son who disappeared ten years before a fire chief, Vincent (Vincent Lindon). Titane, written and directed by Julia Ducournau, won the Golden palm to the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

The meeting of two worlds: Titane

Titane it is a metamorphic experience, it is the journey of a woman who lives and watches her body break and refract like a wave. A bodily experience that carries with it the idea that there is not only a fixed, stationary, inert, succubus body, but that knows how to change, knows how to change, then alter, exoskeletonized by new realities, new urgencies.

Titane it is the meeting of two worlds, the first is virile, steroid, suffering and hypertrophic, programmed to save lives, and another of metal, homicidal, pregnant, erotic, programmed to kill. There seems to be no connection between the two worlds, but in reality there is, and it lies in the juxtaposition of an elective paternity and relational manipulation. Titane vibrates in the stripping of metal, it is a hybrid world that ignites in the combustion between titanium and human flesh, it is framed by the same idea that tongues of fire can lick the daily life of a family, of a person, of the same society.

The myth of Prometheus

That fire seems to bring us back to the myth, to Prometheus, like its protagonist, Alexia, who depicts a semi-deity, machine and woman, cyborg and humanoid, who after leaving an endless trail of blood, chooses to hold back in front of those who do not ask to to dampen its fire, but it welcomes it as a new beginning, a misunderstood, misunderstood, compromised, complex beginning, but still the beginning of a new home, a new family, a new form of life.

If her murderous instinct almost always seems to lead her in the same direction, it will be the encounter with a man with icy eyes, an imperfect, imperishable, inadequate father who will put an end to her search, her escape. Alexia feels for the first time the desire to return to what can be defined as a home, even though it has never been one, even though it is not conceived for her, for her body, for her person.

Vincent, who insists on playing the role of a neighborhood Rambo, with his sense of duty, with his obstinate and ostentatious virility, is reflected in the androgynous figure of that rediscovered, confused, unrecognizable son, who does not know how to return the his attentions, who does not know how to justify that paradox, who does not know how the human eye can conceive this pretense and live it daily, moreover.

Titane: a cinema that still knows how to amaze

Titane it thrives on pretenses, paradoxes, and are expressed in relationships, rather than in the cyberpunk sentiment, purely derivative, that it carries with it. It is an intelligible feeling that binds the viewer and the image, and in this case there is a common thread that is established from the beginning when Alexia, little more than a child, lives with a titanium plate stuck in the skull, and again when then as an adult she becomes a dancer in motor shows, and engages in splendid embraces with a Cadillac.

A fil rouge that is attraction, attraction for the director’s game, which takes place in the hybridization, visual, corporal, thematic, symbolic, structural, in playing with the flesh, with the epidermal relationship between machine and human, with reality and his interpretation, with the vertigo of the obsessions (of the director) he embraces M. Butterfly, re-reading several times David Cronenberg, transforming his work into a manipulation, approximation, approaching of different images, gore, horror, cyberpunk, melò, creating a cinema that still knows how to amaze, that knows how to attract the eye, that knows how to generate a new humanity, inside and off the screen.

Titane is in Italian cinemas from 1 October, distributed by I Wonder Pictures.